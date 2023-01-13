Photos/Video: Andre De Shields Celebrates Birthday at DEATH OF A SALESMAN

Andre De Shields, the Tony Award winning legendary actor celebrated his lucky 77th Birthday on stage at yesterday's curtain call of the hit Broadway revival of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman.

Check out photos and video from the celebration below!

Following the performances, the play's star Wendell Pierce stopped the applause to let everyone know that it was a very special night. A surprise 24 Layer Chocolate Cake from The Strip House (André's favorite) was brought out by McKinley Belcher III along with a sash saying Birthday King and a Crown fit for the King! The sold-out cheering audience then joined in serenading De Shields singing Happy Birthday!

The limited engagement of Death of a Salesman ends at the Hudson Theatre on Broadway on Sunday, January 15th.

Video Courtesy of DKC/O&M

Photo Credit: Lia Chang



Wendell Pierce and the cast



McKinley Belcher III and Andre De Shields



Andre De Shields and the cast



Andre De Shields



Andre De Shields and Sharon D. Clarke