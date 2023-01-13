Photos/Video: Andre De Shields Celebrates Birthday at DEATH OF A SALESMAN
The limited engagement of Death of a Salesman ends at the Hudson Theatre on Broadway on Sunday, January 15th.
Andre De Shields, the Tony Award winning legendary actor celebrated his lucky 77th Birthday on stage at yesterday's curtain call of the hit Broadway revival of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman.
Check out photos and video from the celebration below!
Following the performances, the play's star Wendell Pierce stopped the applause to let everyone know that it was a very special night. A surprise 24 Layer Chocolate Cake from The Strip House (André's favorite) was brought out by McKinley Belcher III along with a sash saying Birthday King and a Crown fit for the King! The sold-out cheering audience then joined in serenading De Shields singing Happy Birthday!
Video Courtesy of DKC/O&M
Photo Credit: Lia Chang
Wendell Pierce and the cast
McKinley Belcher III and Andre De Shields
Andre De Shields and the cast
Andre De Shields and Sharon D. Clarke