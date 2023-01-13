Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos/Video: Andre De Shields Celebrates Birthday at DEATH OF A SALESMAN

The limited engagement of Death of a Salesman ends at the Hudson Theatre on Broadway on Sunday, January 15th.

Jan. 13, 2023  

Andre De Shields, the Tony Award winning legendary actor celebrated his lucky 77th Birthday on stage at yesterday's curtain call of the hit Broadway revival of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman.

Check out photos and video from the celebration below!

Following the performances, the play's star Wendell Pierce stopped the applause to let everyone know that it was a very special night. A surprise 24 Layer Chocolate Cake from The Strip House (André's favorite) was brought out by McKinley Belcher III along with a sash saying Birthday King and a Crown fit for the King! The sold-out cheering audience then joined in serenading De Shields singing Happy Birthday!

Video Courtesy of DKC/O&M
Photo Credit: Lia Chang

Death of a Salesman
Wendell Pierce and the cast

Death of a Salesman
McKinley Belcher III and Andre De Shields

Death of a Salesman
Andre De Shields and the cast

Death of a Salesman
Andre De Shields

Death of a Salesman
Andre De Shields and Sharon D. Clarke






