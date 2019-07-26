Adam Pascal to Star in 5-Star Theatricals' THE MUSIC MAN

5-Star Theatricals announces that Tony nominee Adam Pascal will star as Professor Harold Hill in the first show of its 2019-2020 season, The Music Man, book, music and lyrics by Meredith Willson, musical direction by Brad Ellis, choreography by Peggy Hickey and directed by Larry Raben. The Music Man opens on Friday, October 18, 2019 and runs through Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the 1,800-seat Kavli Theatre at the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks. Additional casting information will be announced shortly.

This beloved Meredith Willson musical with Broadway's Adam Pascal starring as fast-talking traveling salesman Harold Hill is very special to 5-Star. It is the first show they produced in the Kavli in 1994 and heading into the 25th Anniversary they are bringing back this audience favorite. In 1957, the show became a hit on Broadway, winning five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and running for 1,375 performances. 5-Star's production is going to be a bang-beat, bell-ringin' smash packed with brassy favorites like "76 Trombones," "Well Fargo Wagon," "Ya Got Trouble," "Shipoopi" and the beautiful ballads "Till There Was You" and "Goodnight My Someone."

"We are overjoyed to announce Adam Pascal will star in our upcoming production of The Music Man," says 5-Star Theatricals Artistic Director, Patrick Cassidy. "This will be the "can't miss" theatrical event of the Fall to see the Broadway star of Rent and Aida bring to life one of the most iconic roles in musical theatre!"

The Music Man opens on Friday, October 18, 2019 and runs through Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the 1,800-seat Kavli Theatre at the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks.

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased at the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks, or through www.5startheatricals.com, or by phone at (800) 745-3000. For groups of 10 or more, please call Group Sales, 5-STAR THEATRICALS at (805) 497-8613 x 1.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You