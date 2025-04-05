Actors Shakespeare Company to Present One Acts Written by Yeats

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Actors Shakespeare Company, in association with The WB Yeats Society of New York, will present a staged reading of three one acts by Yeats. Purgatory, Calvary, and Resurrection will be read aloud on Sunday, April 27th at 2pm at the Episcopal Actors Guild.