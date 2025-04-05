News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Actors Shakespeare Company to Present One Acts Written by Yeats

The event will take place on Sunday, April 27.

The Actors Shakespeare Company, in association with The WB Yeats Society of New York, will present a staged reading of three one acts by Yeats. Purgatory, Calvary, and Resurrection will be read aloud on Sunday, April 27th at 2pm at the Episcopal Actors Guild.

The cast includes: Susanna Baddiel, Lynn Battaglia, Anthony Bez, Cindy Boyle, Stephen Crossley, Timur Kocak, Ron McClary, Alex Poletti, and Paul Sugarman. The readings will be directed by James Rana







