Actors Shakespeare Company to Present One Acts Written by Yeats

The Actors Shakespeare Company, in association with The WB Yeats Society of New York, will present a staged reading of three one acts by Yeats. Purgatory, Calvary, and Resurrection will be read aloud on Sunday, April 27th at 2pm at the Episcopal Actors Guild.
The cast includes: Susanna Baddiel, Lynn Battaglia, Anthony Bez, Cindy Boyle, Stephen Crossley, Timur Kocak, Ron McClary, Alex Poletti, and Paul Sugarman. The readings will be directed by James Rana.
