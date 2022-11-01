Actors' Equity Will Re-Open In-Person Audition Centers This Month
Equity will be holding an Auditions Update Town Hall on Wednesday, November 16 for members to learn about changes made.
Actors' Equity has announced they are re-opening their in-person audition centers beginning this month.
"Equity Auditions Centers will be available beginning November 17 in Chicago, New York and Los Angeles," Equity posted on their social media. "All three facilities have been updated with COVID safety in mind, including state-of-the-art HVAC filtering and monitoring equipment."
Equity will be holding an Auditions Update Town Hall on Wednesday, November 16 for members to learn about upgrades made to the audition centers and meet the new audition staff who will be working in our offices for our roll out. Equity members can RSVP here.
Equity Auditions Centers will be available beginning November 17 in Chicago, New York and Los Angeles. All three facilities have been updated with COVID safety in mind, including state-of-the-art HVAC filtering and monitoring equipment. pic.twitter.com/dPHSTb64hD- Actors' Equity (@ActorsEquity) October 28, 2022
More Hot Stories For You
November 1, 2022
Abingdon Theatre Company rang in their 30th anniversary at their annual gala on October 24 at The Edison Ballroom. Stars came out to celebrate Abingdon’s milestone 30th anniversary as ATC honored Legacy Award Recipient Tony Award winner David Zippel and ATC Board President DMW Greer. See photos from the event here!
Andrew Burnap, Phillipa Soo & Jordan Donica to Star in CAMELOT at Lincoln Center Theater
November 1, 2022
Lincoln Center Theater has announced that Andrew Burnap will be Arthur, Phillipa Soo will be Guenevere, and Jordan Donica will be Lancelot Du Lac in its new version of Lerner & Loewe's Camelot, a fresh take on the classic tale.
Anthony Rapp Will Bring His Show WITHOUT YOU Off-Broadway in 2023
November 1, 2022
RENT star Anthony Rapp is bringing his show Without You to New World Stages in 2023. Performances will begin on January 14, with tickets on sale beginning on November 3.
Derek Klena, Auli'i Cravalho, and Nathan Gunn Join SUNSET BOULEVARD at the Kennedy Center Starring Stephanie J. Block
November 1, 2022
Additional casting has been announced joining Tony Award winner Stephanie J. Block in the Broadway Center Stage production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard.
FUNNY GIRL, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, and More Set For 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
November 1, 2022
The lineup has been announced for this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, featuring many of your Broadway favorites! The 2022 lineup includes Lea Michele and the cast of Funny Girl, as well as the casts of A Beautiful Noise, Some Like It Hot, and The Lion King.