Actors' Equity Will Re-Open In-Person Audition Centers This Month

Actors' Equity has announced they are re-opening their in-person audition centers beginning this month.

"Equity Auditions Centers will be available beginning November 17 in Chicago, New York and Los Angeles," Equity posted on their social media. "All three facilities have been updated with COVID safety in mind, including state-of-the-art HVAC filtering and monitoring equipment."

Equity will be holding an Auditions Update Town Hall on Wednesday, November 16 for members to learn about upgrades made to the audition centers and meet the new audition staff who will be working in our offices for our roll out. Equity members can RSVP here.