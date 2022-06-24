Actors' Equity Says It Was Not Consulted In Broadway's Mask-Optional Policy

Deadline has reported that Actors' Equity stated that the organization was not consulted in the Broadway League's decision to adopt a mask optional policy for Broadway Theatres beginning July 1st.

The Broadway League recently announced that the owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theatres in New York City will adopt a "mask optional" policy for the month of July. Audience members are still encouraged to wear masks in theatres.

Actors' Equity did not publicly respond to the League's announcement, but a letter sent to its members indicated that unions "were only given advance notice a couple of hours before the [League's] announcement," and that input from the union was not sought by the producers and owners in setting the new mask optional policy.

Upon the announcement of the mask optional policy, Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League said, "Millions of people enjoyed the unique magic of Broadway by watching the 75th Tony Award® Ceremony recently. Millions more have experienced Broadway LIVE in theatres in New York City and throughout the U.S., since we reopened last fall. We're thrilled to welcome even more of our passionate fans back to Broadway in the exciting 22-23 season that has just begun."

Audience masking protocols for August and beyond will be evaluated on a monthly basis as we continue to monitor the science and will announced in mid-July.