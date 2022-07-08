Actors' Equity Association Releases Statement in Support of Victory Gardens Theater Workers

Actors' Equity Association has issued a statement in response to recent events at Victory Gardens Theater.

It was recently reported that the Victory Gardens board of directors informed the staff that the current artistic director, Ken-Matt Martin, had been placed on leave and that the final candidate for the open position of executive director, Marissa Lynn Ford, had withdrawn. Acting managing director Roxanna Conner had also told staffers that she is resigning at the end of the month. Resident directors Lili-Anne Brown and Jess McLeod, and ensemble playwrights Marisa Carr, Keelay Gipson, Isaac Gómez and Stacey Rose announced in an online post that they had also resigned from the theater. In a collectively signed post, the group acuused the volunteer board of a "lack of transparency" and past "toxic behavior."

In light of the recent events the remaining performances of cullud wattah by Erika Dickerson-Despenza have been canceled.

See Actors' Equity's statement below:



"As the events surrounding Victory Gardens Theater and its Board of Directors' failed stewardship have been made public this week, union staff and leadership have been in continual contact with the stage managers and actors working on the production of cullud wattah. Actors' Equity Association stands fully in support of our members, and their right to a safe work environment - as well as the right of all workers to work in a safe environment free from harassment, discrimination and bullying.



"It is deeply disheartening to see an organization that has very publicly wrestled with institutional racism in recent memory again be perceived as unable to support workers of color without whom Victory Gardens Theater could neither exist nor thrive.



"Playwright Erika Dickerson-Despenza has pulled the rights to cullud wattah from the theatre, which is her right. The union has ensured that those workers signed to Equity contracts will be paid through the original scheduled closing date.



"Any actor or stage manager working at Victory Gardens - or any other Equity theatre - who believes their employer has violated any provision of their collective bargaining agreement should contact their business rep right away (actorsequity.org/business-reps). Rehearsal- or performance-related emergencies after hours should be reported immediately via the emergency hotline, 888-802-5307. Additionally, members can make secure, confidential online reports of workplace harassment through the union's online portal (actorsequity.org/safety), the Lighthouse anonymous reporting app or by calling Lighthouse at 833-550-0030."

