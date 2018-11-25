Actor and Magician Ricky Jay Dies at 72

According to Variety, actor and magician Ricky Jay has died at age 72. His manager, Winston Simone, confirmed that he died of natural causes.

Jay was known in the theatre world for his one-man off-Broadway show Ricky Jay & His 52 Assistants, which was recorded for an HBO special in 1996. The show, directed by David Mamet, played at the McGinn-Cazale Theatre.

Jay appeared in several David Mamet movies, including "House of Games," "The Spanish Prisoner," "Things Change," "Redbelt" and "State and Main."

He appeared on the television series "Deadwood," where he played card sharp Eddie Sawyer during the first season, and also wrote for the show.

Jay also appeared in the 1997 James Bond film "Tomorrow Never Dies," where he played a cyber-terrorist to Pierce Brosnan's Bond.

The actor provided the narration for movies such as Paul Thomas Anderson's "Magnolia."

He joined forces with Michael Weber to create the Deceptive Practices company, which provided solutions to movies and TV productions such as the wheelchair that hid Gary Sinise's legs in "Forrest Gump." They also worked on films including "The Prestige," "The Illusionist" and "Oceans Thirteen."

In addition to acting, Jay is known as one of the best sleight-of-hand artists.

