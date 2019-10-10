Acclaimed Adaption of LIFE OF PI Heads To The West End, Sets Its Sights On Broadway
According to the Daily Mail, the acclaimed stage adaptation of Life of Pi is headed to the West End.
Lolita Chakrabarti's Life of Pi will begin performances at Wyndham's Theatre on June 22, 2020 and will play an initial limited 15-week run.
It has been reported that a 2021 Broadway production in also in the works, in addition to a UK tour.
Tickets on sale for the West End production will become available this Friday at http://lifeofpionstage.com.
The world premiere of the major new stage adaptation of Yann Martel's Man Booker Prize winning Life of Pi by Lolita Chakrabarti is directed by Max Webster at Sheffield Theatres. The show officially opened July 8 at Crucible Theatre.
After a cargo ship sinks in the middle of the vast Pacific Ocean, there are five survivors stranded on a single lifeboat - a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, a sixteen year-old boy and a hungry Bengal tiger. Time is against them, nature is harsh, who will survive?
Based on one of the most extraordinary and best-loved works of fiction - winner of the Man Booker Prize, selling over fifteen million copies worldwide - Life of Pi is a dazzling new theatrical adaptation of an epic journey of endurance and hope. A film of the book, adapted by Ang Lee, was released in 2012.
