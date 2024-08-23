Abigail Barlow Releases Acoustic Version of 'Please Me' Single

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



GRAMMY® Award-winning artist, singer, songwriter, and composer, Abigail Barlow has released an acoustic version of her recent single “Please Me”.

The new track is a stripped-down version of her bubbly, bold, and bright pop tune about the fantasy of being a 50s housewife, which was released last month. The acoustic version features new vocals arranged, recorded, and engineered by Barlow herself. Listen to both the original single and the new version below!

About Abigail Barlow

Abigail Barlow is one half of Barlow & Bear, the writing duo behind the upcoming Moana 2 and the viral The Unofficial Bridgerton Soundtrack which received critical acclaim and won the GRAMMY for Best Musical Theater Album in 2022.

Barlow first took the pop world by storm with her viral pop song “Heartbreak Hotel,” which hit over 15M+ streams independently, along with her songwriting collaborations with pop heavy hitters including Meghan Trainor, GAYLE, Ryan Linvill, Zolita, Jonas Jeberg, and many more. As an artist and songwriter, she blends her musical theater storytelling, clever lyricism, and killer hook sensibility to craft songs across genres that are brought together by her singular vision.