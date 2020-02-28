Aaron Tveit, James Taylor Will Guest on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Nationally Syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of March 2-6.

Monday, March 2 - Kelly and Ryan sit down with Winston Duke to chat about his role in "Spenser Confidential," Aaron Tveit talks about the Broadway musical "Moulin Rouge!," and a performance of the song "Bring It on Home" by the AMERICAN AUTHORS.

Tuesday, March 3 - James Taylor stops by "Live" to talk with Kelly and Ryan about his new audio memoir and also perform a song. Sabrina Carpenter details her upcoming role in the Broadway musical "Mean Girls."

Wednesday, March 4 - Kelly and Ryan interview Tom Selleck about the series "Blue Bloods."

Thursday, March 5 - NeNe Leakes chats with Kelly and Ryan about "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," and Richard Marx performs his song "Don't Mean Nothing."

Friday, March 6 - Kelly and Ryan welcome Whitney Cummings to talk about her stand-up tour "How Dare You," young reporter JADEN JEFFERSON hits the streets to talk to people about daylight saving time, and Billy Gardell discusses "Bob Hearts Abishola."

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

Watch Tveit and Karen Olivo perform "Your Song" from "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" here:





