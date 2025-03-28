AUDREY HEPBURN: A LIFE OF BEAUTIFUL UNCERTAINTY by Tom Santopietro Published by Applause Books

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tom Santopietro’s definitive tribute to the glamour and character of a beloved icon includes rarely published details, photographs and stories about the lasting impact of Audrey Hepburn's remarkable life.



Academy Award-winning actress, fashion icon, ethereal beauty, wife, mother, World War II resistance activist, UNICEF champion—Hepburn transcended her era and became a global idol whose appeal continues to soar in the twenty-first century.



Written with the cooperation of her son Sean Ferrer and granddaughter Emma Ferrer and packed with beautiful photographs of the star at her most captivating, Audrey Hepburn: A Life of Beautiful Uncertainty is a one-of-a-kind exploration of Hepburn’s glamorous image and remarkable life. Award-winning designer Jeffrey Banks, who was a friend of Hepburn’s, provides incisive fashion commentary. Always leading with her heart, Hepburn is shown here fully captured in all her complexity: an often self-doubting but brilliant and genuinely kind woman whose style and activism changed the world.



Slipping behind the scenes of Hollywood’s Golden Age, Santopietro details Hepburn’s personal and professional life, from her legendary dance partnership with Fred Astaire on the classic Funny Face to her love affairs with Albert Finney and William Holden. Interviews with her co-stars Alan Arkin and Robert Wagner are also featured.



Throughout, her life and career are juxtaposed with the lasting legacy of her iconic image and unerring fashion sensibility, as she played muse to the brilliant designer Hubert de Givenchy and inspired women from Jacqueline Onassis to Carly Simon.



Tom Santopietro is the author of nine previous books, including The Sound of Music Story, The Importance of Being Barbra, Sinatra in Hollywood, The Godfather Effect, Why To Kill A Mockingbird Matters, the New York Times Editor’s Choice Considering Doris Day, and, most recently, The Way We Were: The Making of a Romantic Classic. Over the past thirty years, he has also managed three dozen Broadway shows.

