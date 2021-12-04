ARTS ON SITE Announces December Lineup

Arts On Site (AOS) has announced December performances, featuring dance, music, and film in the heart of the East Village at Studio 3R, 12 St. Mark's Place, NYC. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at https://artsonsite.ticketleap.com/studio-3r-performances/.

"Arts On Site began presenting artists in 2016 at 12 Saint Marks Place," said Chelsea Ainsworth, Executive Director of Arts On Site. "After 350 shows throughout the pandemic, AOS decided to build out a new performance space, Studio 3R, in May 2021 and began presenting artists in June. The space includes installing new black curtains, professional lighting, marley floor and risers for audience seating. We are so pleased to offer artists an intimate, professional, new performance space in NYC."

RANSOM (theatre)

Friday, December 3, 2021 at 7:30pm - Sold Out

Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 2:30pm & 7:30pm - Sold Out

Tickets: $30

JUNTOS Collective (dance)

Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Tickets: $30

TAP FESTIVAL (dance)

Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Friday, December 10, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Tickets: $30

QUABA ERNEST (dance)

Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Tickets: $30

NICOLAS FIERY (dance)

Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Tickets: $30

COMEDY NIGHT (comedy)

Friday, December 17, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Tickets: $30

Arts On Site is enforcing COVID-19 restrictions. Each performance is located in Arts On Site's large space, Studio 3R, with an air filter. The stage is set up in a proscenium style with a clear division between the artist and the audience. Seating is limited and the front row of seating is set at least 10 feet from the stage. Additional safety measures include:

Limited occupancy at each event, with only 34 audience members total at one time

Hand hygiene stations provided on site

Requirements that audience members are masked and performers be vaccinated

Signage posted throughout the location to remind personnel and visitors to adhere to proper hygiene practices, use PPE appropriately, and follow disinfection protocols

Designation of a site safety monitor whose responsibilities include continuous compliance with all aspects of the site safety plan

Only selling tickets online only prior to the event, with no tickets sold at the door

All visitors are required to:

Arrive at least 15 minutes before performance (6:15 & 8:15pm)

Complete COVID-19 questionnaire (listed below)

Complete safety waiver

Wear appropriate face covering

Sanitize hands upon arrival

Visitors are not allowed entry if they answer "yes" to any of the following questions:

Have you had COVID-19 symptoms in the past 14 days?

Have you had a positive COVID-19 test in the past 14 days?

Have you been in close contact with a confirmed or suspected COVID-19 case in the past 14 days?

RANSOM Once billed as one of New York's rising stars, Foden now finds himself at the bottom of a trash heap. In a bid of desperation he plots a series of feats each more outlandish than the last in an attempt to revitalise his rapidly fading acting career. Before his plans can be executed however, he will discover that his route to the top was always right in front of him.

JUNTOS was founded in 2008 by Ailey/Fordham BFA student Joanna Poz-Molesky. Originally intended for a one-time international trip to Mexico in 2009, JUNTOS quickly expanded to an organization bridging performance, community outreach, and intercultural exchange. Today, JUNTOS conducts six volunteer programs from one-day outreach opportunities to year-long leadership work. JUNTOS continues growing each year: outreach trips, dance volunteers involved, collaborators, and workshops among many more aspects.

TAP FESTIVAL co-curated by Alison Manning 92nd St Y and AOS, presenting 4 artists.

COMEDY NIGHT in collaboration with Vspot vegan restaurant and their ongoing comedy night, featuring comedians, food and drinks!

QUABA VENZA ERNEST born in Brooklyn, New York. He began his dance training at Dance Theatre of Harlem, continuing at Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Performing Arts and SUNY Purchase Conservatory of Dance. He began his career with Ballet BC for their 2019/2020 season. He received the Thayer Fellowship in the Arts for Choreography & Dance in 2019, The Ann & Weston Hicks Choreography Fellowship at Jacob's Pillow in 2021, and was selected as an Early Career Artist for the 12th Annual Making Moves Dance Festival. Quaba has danced in the works of many notable choreographers such as Kimberly Bartosik, Ronald K. Brown, Sidra Bell, Sharon Eyal, Robert Garland, Johan Inger, Loni Landon, Ana Maria Lucaciu, Ohad Naharin, Crystal Pite, Jerome Robbins, Ted Shawn, Medhi Walerski. He has been featured in the NY Times for performances at BAM Fisher & Jacob's Pillow. Quaba began working with Doug Varone and Dancers in 2021.

UNITE - NICHOLAS FIERY & SOFIA FORERO

Featuring:

- Hugo Brument

- Noa Chaney

- Bette Danganan

- Daniele Di Felice

- Hannah Dillenbeck

- Nicolas Fiery

- Sofía Forero

- Nicole Golonka

- Niara Hardister

- Reché Nelson

- Megan Page Gallagher

- Rachel Therrien

Arts On Site is a women-led nonprofit arts organization dedicated to providing artists with opportunities to create and perform new work. Arts On Site began as an event to showcase artists. The event was an initiative from professional artists Chelsea Ainsworth, Kyle Netzeband, and Adrian Rosas, to connect artists from multiple art forms. As the event grew, a diverse community of artists grew and the concept for Arts On Site was born.

For more information, visit artsonsite.org.