ARTECHOUSE Extends 2020 Pantone Color of the Year-Inspired Installation

ARTECHOUSE NYC, responding to overwhelming popular demand, has extended its highly successful current installation, Celestial, to February 21, 2021.

ARTECHOUSE presents Celestial at a moment when Classic Blue has new relevance in New York-as the city, like the rest of the U.S., continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic. "Before 2020 even began, Pantone selected Classic Blue as the color of the year because they saw it as the hue to sustain us during a time of change," said Sandro Keserelidze, co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of ARTECHOUSE. "The world has indeed changed in ways none of us could have foreseen, and the qualities and connotations of Classic Blue-calm, tranquility, resilience, and creativity-have turned out to be more essential than any of us imagined."

Celestial is part of a series of installations, one in each ARTECHOUSE space, inspired by Pantone Color of the Year 2020 Classic Blue. Each location offers an elemental experience-earth, water, air-related to the unique qualities of Classic Blue, pushing the limits of our perception of the color. Celestial, specifically, draws on Classic Blue's inspirational qualities to take visitors beyond the skies. In all three locations, virtual portals in each space will give visitors a window into other locations, fostering a sense of connection across ARTECHOUSE spaces and countering the isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic-and, often, by modern forms of communication.

ARTECHOUSE's acclaimed exploration of Classic Blue first kicked off with the immersive event developed for Pantone's Color of the Year reveal in December 2019 and continued with a blockbuster installation at ARTECHOUSE NYC at the start of 2020. Celestial is the latest chapter in this inquiry.

