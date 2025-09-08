 tracker
APTC Opens Registration For Audition Workshop For Young Artists

This one-day workshop combines expert instruction with individualized coaching, helping Young Artists build confidence, sharpen their skills.

By: Sep. 08, 2025
APTC Opens Registration For Audition Workshop For Young Artists Image
Registration is now open for Actors Professional Theatre Conservatory's fall program, Own The Room: Audition Workshop for Young Artists. Designed for aspiring performers ages 13-17, this one-day workshop combines expert instruction with individualized coaching, helping Young Artists build confidence, sharpen their skills, and walk into any audition room ready to shine.

Workshop Highlights

  • Date & Time: Saturday, November 8, 2025 | 9 AM-1 PM

  • Ages: 13-17 years old

  • Tuition: $250

  • Venue: Open Jar Studios, NYC

Featuring Teaching Artists

  • Michael Schimmele, Cast member of Aladdin on Broadway

  • Daniel J. Maldonado, Cast member of &Juliet on Broadway

  • Matthew Nassida, Composer and Educator

  • Roque Berlanga, Artistic Director of Theatre [Untitled] and Associate Director of the Charlie & the Chocolate Factory Global Tour

Young Artists will learn original choreography from &Juliet, receive individualized coaching on a song or monologue of their choice, and walk away with a comprehensive audition toolkit to prepare with confidence. More than just refining technique, this workshop helps teens build the courage, professionalism, and stage presence to shine in any audition-whether for school, college programs, or professional productions.

Registration

Space is limited and classes fill quickly. Families are encouraged to reserve a spot early at the link here. Scholarships available-apply here!




