APPROPRIATE On Broadway Announces General Rush And Digital Lottery

The Broadway production of APPROPRIATE by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and directed by Lila Neugebauer, has announced the general rush and digital lottery policy for the show's final extension at the Belasco Theater.

APPROPRIATE features Sarah Paulson (“American Horror Story”), Corey Stoll (“Billions,” “House of Cards”), Michael Esper (The Last Ship), Natalie Gold (“Succession”), Ella Beatty (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”), Graham Campbell (Broadway debut), Alyssa Emily Marvin (Grey House), Lincoln Cohen (Broadway debut), and Everett Sobers (Broadway debut).

RUSH AND DIGITAL LOTTERY POLICY

General Rush

A limited number of in-person rush tickets will be available on the day of each performance for $45 per ticket when the Belasco Theatre box office opens. Maximum of two tickets per person subject to availability. The box office opens Tuesday through Saturday at 10 AM ET and Sunday at 12 PM ET. (NOTE: The box office will open at 10AM on Monday, March 25).

Telecharge Digital Lottery

The APPROPRIATE digital lottery can be found at here with entries opening at 12 AM ET, one day before the performance. Winners will be drawn that same morning at 10 AM ET and then later that afternoon at 3 PM ET. Winners may buy up to two tickets at $45 each, subject to availability.

Tickets for the limited engagement are currently available at Telecharge.com.

ABOUT APPROPRIATE

APPROPRIATE opened to rave reviews at Second Stage's Hayes Theatre on December 18th and sold out its initial run, adding a three-week extension due to popular demand. The best-reviewed play on Broadway, APPROPRIATE broke Second Stage's box office record and became the Company's most successful Hayes production ever.

APPROPRIATE features scenic design by dots, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Bray Poor and Will Pickens. The Production Stage Manager is Barclay Stiff. Casting is by Jim Carnahan Casting. General Management by 101 Productions, Ltd.

APPROPRIATE will be performed on the following schedule at the Belasco Theater: Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday at 7pm, Wednesday at 1pm and 7pm, Saturday at 2pm and 8pm, Sunday at 3pm. NOTE: The performance schedule for the week of March 25th is as follows: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday at 7pm, Friday at 8pm, Wednesday at 1pm and 7pm, and Saturday at 2pm and 8pm. NOTE: the performance on Sunday, June 16th will be at 1pm.

Two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist and Obie Award winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (An Octoroon) and Drama Desk Award winner Lila Neugebauer (The Waverly Gallery, invite you to one helluva reunion in the darkly comic American family drama, APPROPRIATE.

It's summer, the cicadas are singing, and the Lafayette family has returned to their late patriarch's Arkansas home to deal with the remains of his estate. Toni (Paulson), the eldest daughter, hopes they'll spend the weekend remembering and reconnecting over their beloved father. Bo (Stoll), her brother, wants to recoup some of the funds he spent caring for Dad at the end of his life. But things take a turn when their estranged brother, Franz (Esper), appears late one night, and mysterious objects are discovered among the clutter. Suddenly, long-hidden secrets and buried resentments can't be contained, and the family is forced to face the ghosts of their past.