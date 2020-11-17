ANYONE CAN WHISTLE Complete Cast Recording to Be Released December 4

The recording features the National Symphony Orchestra conducted by John Owen Edwards.

17 years after being recorded, Jay Records will release the cast recording for Anyone Can Whistle on December 4. This is the first "complete" recording of the musical, which includes all songs, dances, overtures, entr'acte and underscoring.

The recording features the National Symphony Orchestra conducted by John Owen Edwards. The cast is led by Julia McKenzie as Cora Hoover Hooper, Maria Friedman as Fay Apple and Dr. Jane Borden Osgood, and John Barrowman as J. Bowden Hapgood.

The album is now available to pre-order from https://www.jayrecords.com/recording/anyone-can-whistle/.

Anyone Can Whistle tells a story of an economically-depressed town whose corrupt Mayoress, in an attempt to draw tourists, decides to create a fake "miracle" - which draws the attention of Fay Apple, an emotionally inhibited nurse, a crowd of inmates from a local asylum called "The Cookie Jar," and a "doctor" with secrets of his own.

The show opened at the Majestic Theater on Broadway on April 4, 1964 and closed after a run of 12 previews and 9 performances.

Other notable productions include a 1995 concert version at Carnegie Hall, a pair of stagings in London and Los Angeles in 2003 that incorporated revisions, and a 2010 concert staging for the Encores! program at New York City Center.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You