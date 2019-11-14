ANNIE At Ogunquit Playhouse To Feature Sally Struthers. Angie Schworer and More

The Music Hall and Ogunquit Playhouse have announced the cast and creative team of the beloved musical Annie, on stage November 27 through December 22 at The Music Hall in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

The Ogunquit Playhouse production is helmed by Broadway Director/Choreographer James A. Rocco. Leading the all-star cast are Josie Todd as Annie, Emmy nominee Robert Newman as Oliver Warbucks, Golden Globe and Emmy winner Sally Struthers as Miss Hannigan, and Broadway veterans Angie Schworer as Lily St. Regis, Jeffry Denman as Rooster Hannigan, and Gail Bennett as Grace Farrell.

Starring as the lead character Annie is Josie Todd who is making her Ogunquit Playhouse debut. She recently performed in Because of Winn Dixie at Goodspeed Musicals and Annie at Casa Mañana. Her many theatre roles include Beauty and the Beast as Chip, The Music Man as Gracie Shinn, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever as Maxine, and Freaky Friday, Jr. as Monica.

Annie is the story of a spunky, red-headed orphan who lands a holiday stay with Oliver "Daddy" Warbucks, a billionaire trying to do good. This delightful musical has become a worldwide phenomenon and is the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The acclaimed book and score by Tony Award-winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse, and Martin Charnin feature some of the greatest musical theatre hits ever written, including "Tomorrow."

Joining the cast as Oliver Warbucks is Robert Newman who is perhaps best known for his 28-year run as Joshua Lewis on the longest running program in broadcasting history, Guiding Light. The role garnered him two Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. He has recently guest starred on House of Cards, Chicago Fire, Homeland, Criminal Minds, NCIS, and Law and Order: SVU. His film credits include Amazing Spider-Man 2, Dracano, and the short film Deadline, which earned him the Best Actor award at the Los Angeles Independent Film Festival in 2015. Off-Broadway credits include Perfect Crime, She's of a Certain Age, Sessions: The Musical, and Quiet on the Set. Mr. Newman's most recent regional credits include Sweeney Todd, Big the Musical, Annie, Kiss Me Kate, Hairspray, Noises Off, The Civil War, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf, The Lion In Winter, Disney's Hunchback of Notre Dame, the world premiere of Naked Influence, Stephen Sondheim's Putting It Together, Other Desert Cities, Man of La Mancha, Gypsy, Love Letters, Fiddler on the Roof, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, Deathtrap, Peter Pan, Shenandoah, Curtains, Nine, A Little Night Music, The Full Monty, and Sylvia (which he also directed).

Sally Struthers returns to the seacoast to reprise her role as Miss Hannigan. Ms. Struthers is a two-time Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award winner for her performance in the groundbreaking TV series All in the Family. She starred in the Fox television series 9 to 5 and her own CBS series Gloria. She also recurred on the CBS comedy Still Standing and the CW network's highly acclaimed Gilmore Girls. She joined the Gilmore cast for Netflix's four movie limited revival, which premiered in the fall of 2016. She recently guest starred in the acclaimed IFC comedy series Maron. Sally's television movies include: A Gun in the House, And Your Name is Jonah, The Great Houdinis, Hey, I'm Alive, In the Best Interest of the Children, Deadly Silence, My Husband is Missing, and Intimate Strangers. Sally co-starred in two legendary motion pictures in the 70s: Five Easy Pieces with Jack Nicholson and The Getaway with Steve McQueen and Ali McGraw. Sally's first two Broadway forays were in Wally's Café with Rita Moreno and Jimmy Coco and Neil Simon's female version of The Odd Couple with Brenda Vaccaro. For three years she starred as Miss Mamie Lynch on Broadway and on tour in the Tommy Tune production of Grease. In the 20th Anniversary National Tour of Annie, Sally played the coveted role of Miss Hannigan. Sally was named Best Actress by the Los Angeles Artistic Director Theatre Awards for her role as Louise Seger in the musical, Always, Patsy Cline, a true story based on the relationship between Seger and Cline. She won the Ovation Award as Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance as Agnes Gooch in the Los Angeles production of Mame, and won a second Ovation Award for Cinderella. She also won a plaque for "Best Actress" in her 7th Grade Class Play. Additional starring theatre roles include regional productions of Hello, Dolly!, Anything Goes, The Fifth of July, Cat On a Hot Tin Roof, The Full Monty, Fiddler on the Roof, Chicago, All Shook Up, Drowsy Chaperone, Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, 9 To 5, Legally Blonde, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Witches of Eastwick, Nice Work if You Can Get It, Grumpy Old Men the Musical, and 42nd Street.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You