ANNE OF GREEN GABLES World Premiere Postponed at Goodspeed Musicals; SOUTH PACIFIC Delayed to Fall

Today, Goodspeed Musicals and announced programming changes for the Tony Award-winning theater's 2021 season.

The much-anticipated production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific will be delayed and is projected to open in September. The musical theater classic, based on James A. Michener's Pulitzer Prize winning novel and featuring an extraordinary and irresistible score will be directed by Rob Ruggiero (Show Boat, Carousel, Oliver!). Performance dates for South Pacific to come.

Additionally, the world premiere production of the new musical Anne of Green Gables will be moved to Goodspeed's 2022 season.

Anne of Green Gables is a new folk-rock musical based on the beloved novel by L.M. Montgomery. The show boasts multi-generational appeal features book and lyrics by Matte O'Brien and music by Matt Vinson and will be directed by Jenn Thompson (The Music Man, Oklahoma! and Bye Bye Birdie).

"Unfortunately, we will not able to get back into the theatre in June as we had originally planned. Based on what we know now about the state of Connecticut reopening guidelines, the need for continued social distancing and the safety protocols required by the unions representing our artists, we will not be able to fully reopen indoors this summer." Managing Director David B. Byrd shared. "We are focused on ways to ensure that when we reopen, it will be as safe as possible for our audience, staff and performers" he added.

The Goodspeed lawn will be bustling this summer under a big tent filled with several exciting events! Programming details and a schedule of Goodspeed By the River events will be announced soon. "Imagine a warm summer evening outdoors at Goodspeed listening to show tunes and stories - old and new - and the joy of experiencing live performances and music once again" shared Artistic Director Donna Lynn Hilton.

"We believe that performing outdoors will be the perfect bridge to getting all of us back into the theatre. We will need to wait a little longer and use this time to have a glorious summer outdoors. We hope you'll join us." she added.

Tickets will go on sale at a later date.

All current ticket holders will be contacted by email regarding their tickets and are asked not to call the Box Office due to very limited staffing.