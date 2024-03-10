AND SCENE Returns With Guests Michael Cyril Creighton, Colby Minifie, and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



And Scene is a half-scripted comedy show where actors are paired with New York's top improvisers to perform scenes together. The actors only say the lines as they come in the script and the improvisers make up their half of the scene on the fly. It's a night of chaotic fun and classic plays.

Performing on this month's show is Michael Cyril Creighton (Only Murders In The Building), Colby Minifie (The Boys), Tami Sagher (Search Party), Connor Ratliff (Mean Girls), Michelle Federer (Wicked), Sophie-Carmen Jones (Moulin Rouge), Brian Stack (Conan), Brian Morabito (GTA V), Alex Dickson (Last Week Tonight) and Maggie Carr (Gone). Hosted by Mick Szal (Joker).

The show is Monday, March 18th, doors at 630PM, show at 7PM. Tickets are 20$ for the live show and 10$ to stream and can be purchased at the button below. Buy tickets soon as this show will sell out!