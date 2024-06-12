AN EVENING WITH STANLEY TUCCI: “WHAT I ATE IN ONE YEAR (AND RELATED THOUGHTS) Announced At The Theater At Madison Square Garden

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



An Evening with Stanley Tucci: “What I Ate In One Year (and related thoughts)” with special guest John Krasinski will stop at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, October 15, 2024 at 8:30PM.

Tickets for the event will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 14 at 10:00AM. Every ticket includes a hardback copy of Tucci's new book “What I Ate In One Year (and related thoughts).”

Join award-winning actor, best-selling author and food enthusiast Stanley Tucci to celebrate the release of “What I Ate In One Year (and related thoughts).” Over the course of 2023, Tucci recorded twelve months of eating: in restaurants, kitchens, film sets, press junkets, at home and abroad, with friends, with family, with strangers, and occasionally just by himself.

In conversation with special guest John Krasinski, Stanley Tucci will talk through his daily entries, ranging from the mouth-wateringly memorable, to the comfortingly domestic and the infuriatingly inedible. He'll also share how the meals memorialized in “What I Ate In One Year (and related thoughts)” serve as reflections on family, life, love, death, regret and happiness. Whether it's duck a l'orange eaten with fellow actors, or meatballs made by his mother and son, the author of bestselling memoir “Taste,” as well as “The Tucci Table” and “The Tucci Cookbook,” will share how his food diary is so much more than a record of gluttony. Don't miss the chance to hear Tucci's funny, heartfelt and deeply satisfying serving of memories and meals, and enjoy an irresistible celebration of the profound role food plays in all our lives.

Tickets will also be available at The Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box offices on Saturday, June 15.