ALL'S WELL SISTERS: Blanket of Snow Comes to All Souls NYC

New York City's leading chamber choir, Musica Viva NY, presents ALL'S WELL SISTERS: Blanket of Snow, a one-night only holiday concert on the Upper East Side at All Souls NYC on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Inspired by the Jazz Age's Boswell Sisters, the dynamic jazz vocal trio All's Well Sisters known for its playful energy and tight harmonies will blend the charm of 1930's New Orleans swinging jazz with the sparkle of holiday favorites. From jazz renditions of “A Child Is Born” and “Let It Snow” to fresh takes on “Boswellified” favorites and original music, the All's Well Sisters and its stellar jazz rhythm section promises an evening brimming with warmth, wit, and winter cheer. Three Musica Viva NY soloists will make cameo appearances with the performer group.



"Holiday time IS music time. It's a part of the fabric of the holidays as far as we're concerned, and we're so excited to be a part of that tapestry for the Musica Viva NY Winter Concert,” says Katie McCreary, Musica Viva NY soprano soloist and co-founder of All's Well Sisters. “We know how to have a good time, we don't take ourselves too seriously, and we tend to laugh a lot at performances… but the music? The music is smart, complicated, and thrilling. We base our music off the Boswell Sisters who wrote songs using jazz harmony and imitated the instrumental improvisation by using nonsense syllables (scatting). The Boswells, like all good jazz composers, took songs you already knew and changed the meter, changed the mode, changed the tempo and created counter melodies. They turned melodies backwards, inside out and on their head - all within one song! After this concert, we hope audiences will love the Boswells as much as we do!"



Musica Viva NY has a long history of nurturing young artists including Renee Fleming, Samuel Ramey and Aeolus Quartet, all of whom were at the beginning of their careers when they were presented by Musica Viva NY. In recent years, Musica Viva NY has continued this tradition by providing a platform for exceptionally talented artists such as Bangladeshi-American Shabnam Abedi and jazz pianist Joe Block, Mexican soprano Guadalupe Peraza and her multicultural project Mexamorphosis, and rising opera stars from Spain's Teatro Real's Crescendo program. This season continues that legacy—now with a distinctive jazz-inflected reach—as Musica Viva NY is thrilled to collaborate with its soloist Katie McCreary and the All's Well Sisters in presenting emerging talent. This will be the All's Well Sisters inaugural professional live concert presented by an organization.