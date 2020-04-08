ALIVE! THE ZOMBIE MUSICAL IN CONCERT Starring Amanda Jane Cooper, Zach Adkins & More Will Be Available For Streaming
ALIVE! The Zombie Musical in Concert will be available to stream on Thursday, April 9th, for 24 hours. The musical was recorded at Pershing Square Signature Theatre and features a cast of Broadway regulars including, including Amanda Jane Cooper (Wicked), Zach Adkins (Anastasia), Nicholas Belton (Great Comet), Lindsay Nicole Chambers (Hairspray) and Hunter Ryan Herdlicka (A Little Night Music).
ALIVE! tells the story of Shelly Dinkley, a gutsy news reporter, who believes zombies are terrorizing her small town. When she witnesses her co-worker, Eve, attacked and surprisingly saved by a zombie called Zombie6, they discover there's more to this disenchanted zombie than just decaying limbs. As sparks fly between Eve and Zombie6, the group finds themselves on a mystical journey to restore his humanity, all the while being hunted by a cluster of zany, brainless, kick-line loving zombies, led by the mysterious Big Z who has a secret score to settle with Eve.
The producers are asking for a suggested donation of $5 that will go directly to the cast and creatives of the concert to help the artists during this unforeseen period of unemployment. Please direct all donations to the Venmo account: @AliveTheZombieMusical
The concert will stream for 24 hours here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6G5XfQCyw1KtF_e5ipCniw/featured?view_as=subscriber
Rounding out the cast are Chris Dwan (Finding Neverland), Blaine Krauss (The Cher Show), Mary Page Nance (Great Comet), Alex Gibson (Spongebob Squarepants), Kennedy Caughell (Beautiful) and Daisy Hobbs (Aladdin).
Book, music and lyrics for ALIVE! are by Josh Canfield (Great Comet of 1812, Falsettos, Doctor Zhivago, CBS-TV's Survivor). The concert was Directed by David Ruttura (Beautiful, School of Rock), with Music Direction by Taylor Peckham and produced by Barbara Chubb.
Also just released: A New music video of a song from ALIVE! featuring Zach Adkins:
You can learn more about the show at www.alivethezombiemusical.com.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
On Easter Sunday, April 12, Italian tenor and global music icon Andrea Bocelli will give a solo performance at the historic Duomo, the cathedral of Mi... (read more)
AMC Theaters May Never Reopen Due to Credit Score Decline
According to The Wrap, AMC Entertainment's credit rating has gone down to CCC- from B, which takes the company from a?oehighly speculativea?? to a?oeD... (read more)
Disney on Broadway's 25th Anniversary Concert Will Be Streamed to Raise Money For BC/EFA's COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund
The one-night-only benefit 'Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway' will be streamed to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS'... (read more)
Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, Josh Groban and Many More Join SATURDAY NIGHT SEDER Benefit
Saturday Night Seder — a Passover Seder on Saturday, April 11 (the fourth night of Passover) — will be different from all other nights, as a panoply o... (read more)
VIDEO: The Marsh Family is Back With Another LES MISERABLES Cover
The Marsh family is back with another Les Miserables cover!... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR; Encourages Fans to Submit Videos Singing Along
Andrew Lloyd Webber has taken to Twitter to perform a bit from Jesus Christ Superstar, in honor of Easter approaching.... (read more)