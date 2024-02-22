ALAN CUMMING IS NOT ACTING HIS AGE Adds Second Night at Studio 54

Tony Award winner Alan Cumming will bring his solo show, Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age, to Studio 54 for a second night. The first performance of Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age will be on March 11, 2024, with the second on March 25, 2024. Both shows will begin at 7:30pm.



Cumming returns to the legendary venue after completing a sold-out run at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London, as well as numerous engagements throughout the world. This marks Cumming’s first time on the Studio 54 stage since his legendary and Tony Award winning turn as the Emcee in Cabaret.



Cumming’s puckish spirit and eclectic joie de vivre is on full display in Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age, an evening of story mixed with song mixed with a joyful and mischievous exploration of our most communal of pastimes: aging! Here, Cumming covers all the bases: sex, death, and bacchanalia, with a set list as eclectic as the man himself – Kander and Ebb tunes blended with contemporary favorites, and even a self-penned paean against plastic surgery. He also discusses the effects of gravity, the time the mom from the Brady Bunch punched him, and what his dog taught him about the quality of life.



Alan Cumming can currently be seen hosting Peacock’s The Traitors. The Traitors is the #1 unscripted series across all streaming platforms.



The concert events will be held on Mondays, March 11 & 25, 2024, and are produced by Jacob Langfelder in association with Broadway and Vine. Tickets begin at $99 and are currently on sale now at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2293789®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fcriterionticketing.com%2Falancumming?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.



The evening will feature musical direction by Henry Koperski and is Executive Produced by Erica Rotstein.

Photo credit: Jeffrey Auger

