THE TRAITORS Becomes #1 Unscripted Series In US Across All Streaming Platforms

The Traitors has become the #1 unscripted series in the U.S. across all streaming platforms, according to Nielsen.

The reality competition series, hosted by Alan Cumming, also ranked as the #9 streaming original series for overall minutes viewed in its first full week on the platform (1/15/24).

The Traitors launched its second season on Jan. 12, becoming the most-watched reality series debut on Peacock. Streaming reach is up 75% from season 1, which launched Jan. 12, 2023.

Peacock recently drew an average audience of 23 million for the Jan. 13 AFC WILD Card game and, in the process, set a record with 30% of all Internet use being used to watch the game.

This marks the first time Peacock will have two original series in the Nielsen top 10 originals list – The Traitors and Seth McFarlane's comedic event series Ted, which launched on Jan. 11 as Peacock's most-watched original title through its first 13 days on the platform. (1/15/24 (TED: #5 / THE TRAITORS: #9)

The series, lauded by fans and critics alike (“Reality competitions don't get better than The Traitors,” The Daily Beast), was recently recognized with its first Emmy Award for Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program for its debut season.

New episodes of The Traitors are available to stream every Thursday at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. Season 1 is also available to stream exclusively on Peacock.

ABOUT THE TRAITORS

The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. Entertainment's most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000.

Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor or Traitors makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.