ALADDIN Spinoff in the Works at Disney Plus
According to The Hollywood Reporter, a spinoff of the recent live-action "Aladdin" is in the works from Disney Plus. The film will center around Billy Magnussen's character, Prince Anders.
This will be the first Disney spinoff from a live action remake.
Jordan Dunn and Michael Kvamme will write the script. Magnussen is expected to reprise his role.
Overdressed and on the dim side, Anders was royalty from a fictional kingdom named Skanland and a suitor for the hand of Princess Jasmine. The small role made a big impression on audiences.
Magnussen also starred in the film adaptation of "Into the Woods." He was nominated for a Tony Award for his role in "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike." Other Broadway credits include work in "The Ritz."
