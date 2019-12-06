ALADDIN Spinoff in the Works at Disney Plus

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a spinoff of the recent live-action "Aladdin" is in the works from Disney Plus. The film will center around Billy Magnussen's character, Prince Anders.

This will be the first Disney spinoff from a live action remake.

Jordan Dunn and Michael Kvamme will write the script. Magnussen is expected to reprise his role.

Overdressed and on the dim side, Anders was royalty from a fictional kingdom named Skanland and a suitor for the hand of Princess Jasmine. The small role made a big impression on audiences.

Magnussen also starred in the film adaptation of "Into the Woods." He was nominated for a Tony Award for his role in "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike." Other Broadway credits include work in "The Ritz."

Read the original story at The Hollywood Reporter.





Related Articles