ACTIONPLAY Slated To Perform At Arts For Autism Broadway Concert

Actionplay, a neurodivergent theatre company, is proud to announce they will be performing alongside Broadway talent at 6th Annual Arts for Autism Concert at the Gershwin Theatre on Monday, June 20th at 7:30pm. The company will perform their original song "Selkie-Free,'' from their new musical The Surface (or, That One Time Atlantis Washed Up on the Beach) which just premiered at Engelman Recital Hall at Baruch College.

Under the direction of founder and Artistic Director Aaron Feinstein, the performance will be performed by Actionplay company members with musical direction by composer Or Matias (music director and conductor for Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 on Broadway), and lyrics by award-winning autistic writer Jackson Tucker-Meyer (Moving Image's Inaugural Marvels of Media Award in 2022).

Aaron Feinstein shared his thoughts on the event, "Many of the performer's in our programs have had the dream of performing on a Broadway Stage, so when I asked them if they would like to perform for a cool benefit at the Gershwin with Broadway stars, everyone was so hyped! Also, we're performing one of our original songs, which is super exciting as well!"

The all-star Broadway lineup includes multiple Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winner and composer of "Wicked", "Pippin" and "Godspell," Stephen Schwartz, Tony Award- nominee Abby Mueller (Six), Zachary Noah Piser (Dear Evan Hansen), Kelvin Moon Loh (Beetlejuice), Brynn Williams (SpongeBob), and John Michael Dias (Beautiful). Elanie Hall, founder of Miracle Project, will serve as Keynote Speaker.

Tickets and additional info available at www.artsforautism.net.

Since 2016 Arts For Autism has provided the opportunity for people on the autism spectrum to tell their story as well as for performing arts students to join Broadway performers on stage at Wicked's home, the Gershwin. The concert is produced by Educational Travel Adventures and Believe Productions with 100% of proceeds from ticket sales supporting the autism community.

Actionplay is an NYC-based 501(c)(3) programming, outreach, and education organization dedicated to providing autistic, neurodivergent, and disabled teens and adults equal access to education, arts, and culture. Actionplay helps to develop life skills in a fun-filled and supportive environment where participants thrive. Through our innovative programs, outreach, training and professional development, Actionplay strives to build a more inclusive world. www.actionplay.org