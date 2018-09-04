A STAR IS BORN, AN AMERICAN IN PARIS, and More are Coming to a Screen Near You in BWW's September Stage-to-Screen Report
There has been a lot of news swirling around stage to screen adaptations in the past few weeks. Last Friday, Andrew Lloyd Webber confirmed a Dec. 20, 2019 release date for the film adaptation of CATS. Also, the early reviews for the latest remake of A STAR IS BORN (no, not technically a stage-to-screen adaptation, but it feels like it is) have been incredibly positive.
From major motion picture adaptations to streaming options on BroadwayHD to live TV musicals, we've got all of the information about where you can see your favorite plays and musicals on screen this summer and beyond.
BIG SCREEN ADAPTATIONS
Movie adaptations making their way to movie theaters across the country.
A STAR IS BORN
Release: 10/05/2018
ALADDIN
Release: 5/24/2019
THE LION KING
Release: 7/19/2019
CATS
Release: 12/20/2019
WICKED
Release: 12/20/2019
IN THE HEIGHTS
Release: 6/26/2020
BARE: A POP OPERA
Release: TBA
BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL
Release: TBA
COME FROM AWAY
Release: TBA
JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
Release: TBA
THE LITTLE MERMAID
Release: TBA
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Release: TBA
OLIVER
Release: TBA
SPAMALOT
Release: TBA
TICK, TICK... BOOM!
Release: TBA
WEST SIDE STORY
Release: TBA
SMALL SCREEN ADAPTATIONS
Theatrical adaptations coming to television.
RENT Live! | FOX
Premiere: 01/27/2019
HAIR Live! | NBC
Premiere: 05/19/2019
AMERICAN IDIOT | HBO
Premiere: TBA
A Few Good MEN Live! | NBC
Premiere: TBA
STAGE TO SCREEN
Stage shows getting the silver-screen treatment. In cinema screening schedules vary, check local listings for dates near you.
MACBETH | NT Live
Encore Screening Dates: 9/04/2018, 09/24/2018, Additional Encores
JULIE | NT Live
Screening Dates: 9/06/2018, Additional Encores
AN AMERICAN IN PARIS | Trafalgar
Screening Dates: 9/20/2018 and 9/23/2018
KING LEAR | NT Live
Screening Dates: 09/27/2018, Additional Encores
ROMEO AND JULIET | Trafalgar and Royal Shakespeare Company
Screening Dates: 09/30/2018, Additional Encores
PIPELINE | Screenvision Media
Screening Dates: 10/03/2018, 10/05/2018, and 10/07/2018
National Theatre's FRANKENSTEIN | Fathom Events
Screening Dates:
Benedict Cumberbatch as the Creature 10/22/2018
Jonny Lee Miller as the Creature 10/29/2018
THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR | Trafalgar and Royal Shakespeare Company
Screening Dates: 10/26/2018, 11/11/2018
ALLELUJAH! | NT Live
Screening Dates: 11/01/2018, Additional Encores
RED | Trafalgar
Screening Dates: 11/07/2018
EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE | Screenvision Media
Screening Dates: 11/07/2018, 11/11/2018, and 11/14/2018
THE KING AND I | Trafalgar
Screening Dates: 11/29/2018, 12/4/2018, Additional Encores
ANTONY & CLEOPATRA | NT Live
Screening Dates: 12/06/2018 , Additional Encores
THE MADNESS OF KING GEORGE III | NT Live
Screening Dates: 12/07/218. 12/11/2018. 12/19/2018, Additional Encores
I'M NOT RUNNING | NT Live
Screening Dates: 01/31/2019, Additional Encores
STREAMING
The most recent theatrical additions to streaming catalogues.
BRIGHT COLORS AND BOLD PATTERNS | BroadwayHD
Available: Available Now
JERRY SPRING: THE OPERA | BroadwayHD
Available: Available Now
SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY | Netflix
Available: 12/15/2018
