A SIGN OF THE TIMES' Justin Matthew Sargent Takes Over Our Instagram Today

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tune in to our Instagram Story today as Justin Matthew Sargent takes you behind the scenes of A Sign of the Times, currently running at the Irish Repertory Theatre!

About Justin

Broadway: Spiderman: Turn Off The Dark (Peter Parker), Rock of Ages (Drew), Bonnie and Clyde (Swing). TV/FILM: Jesus Christ Superstar: Live on NBC, “Law & Order: SVU,” “Mr. Robot,” “Delocated,” “Royal Pains,” Stormchaser, Big Exit, Apple Pie and more! Justin has performed alongside music legends like John Legend, Alice Cooper, Sara Bareilles, David Byrne, Dee Snider, REO Speedwagon, and Air Supply. Justin has also toured the country singing everything from Queen to Andrew Lloyd Webber. Thanks to Hybrid Agency and Stevie Boothe Management! Instagram @justinmsargent

About A Sign of the Times

The year is 1965. Vietnam was only part of the news. It was an era of Black Power, equal rights, and social wrongs. Journey back to America’s most turbulent decade as a young woman tries to make her way in New York City. A totally original story with such classic songs as “Downtown,” “Gimme Some Lovin’,” “Rescue Me,” and “I Know A Place,” plus dozens more, A Sign of the Times explodes with the music you love and the spirit that shaped a generation—and our own.

A Sign of the Times stars Chilina Kennedy as Cindy, two-time Drama Desk nominee Ryan Silverman as Brian, Justin Matthew Sargent as Matt, Akron Lanier Watson as Cody and Tony Award nominee Crystal Lucas-Perry as Tanya.

The cast also features Cassie Austin, Erica Simone Barnett, Alyssa Carol, Melessie Clark, Jeremiah Ginn, Kuppi Alec Jessop, Lena Teresa Matthews, Maggie McDowell, J Savage, Justin Showell, Michael Starr and Edward Staudenmayer.

Based on an original story by Richard J. Robin, A Sign of the Times features With a book by Lindsey Hope Pearlman (Roar!, Cassandra Complex), music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Joseph Church (Broadway: The Lion King, In the Heights), choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter (Broadway/London: School of Rock, London: SuperYou), and direction by Gabriel Barre (Broadway: Amazing Grace; Off-Broadway: Almost Maine, The Wild Party).