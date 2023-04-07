Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
A New Bill Aims to Stop Discrimination Against Height and Weight in the Work Place: What This Means For Broadway

We spoke with Stephanie Lexis, founder of the Broadway Body Positivity Project, about what she thinks this potential bill could mean for the future on Broadway.

Apr. 07, 2023  

A new bill supporting equal opportunities regardless of height and weight is being proposed in New York City, and may have a lasting impact on Broadway.

Bill INT 0209 is looking to "prohibit discrimination on the basis of a person's actual or perceived height or weight in relation to opportunities of employment, housing, and access to public accommodations." An addendum is also added, stating that companies are exempt from complying if someone's height or weight poses a safety risk, or otherwise prohibits them from doing the job for which they are applying.

While sizeism has always been an issue on Broadway, and one that has been hotly debated and discussed, this could change the trajectory of body diversity represented on the Broadway stage.

"If passed, I hope the bill will make for a more accessible theatre industry, in which accommodations are embraced for the height and size diverse," she said. "And with that, I hope that those providing accommodations for actors (like costumers making alterations) will be properly compensated."

If the bill is passed, Stephanie hopes to further discuss with those in charge within the Broadway industry about how they plan to implement these new practices in their existing process.

"Theatre professionals will have to confront their biases towards certain body types, which should influence casting of future productions and how actors are treated," Stephanie said. "Not only will New York City legislation hold them accountable, but the NYC theatre community will hold them to it even harder and louder."

"If INT 0209 passes, I will reach out to Actor's Equity Association, the Broadway League, casting offices, and invite the entire NYC community to discuss what the bill entails and what it will mean for the theatre industry."

Stephanie recently spoke at city hall in support of the bill, which she discussed size discrimination in the theater industry, particularly for those who aspire to work on Broadway.



