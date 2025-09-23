A LONG WAY FROM HOME Will Be Revived at American Theatre of Actors for Black Theatre Day

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



American Theatre of Actors, the official arts organization for the works of legendary African American playwright Anne L. Thompson-Scretching, will revive A Long Way From Home October 1–12, 2025, at the Sargent Stage, 314 West 54th Street in New York City.

The production commemorates Black Theatre Day, with Rommel Sermons returning from the original cast.

About the Play

A Long Way From Home is the second play in Thompson-Scretching’s Blood Trilogy. Set in the 1960s, the story follows Shanna Taylor and her family, who migrate from Macon, Georgia to Brooklyn’s Brownsville neighborhood. Though they escape Jim Crow and the Klan in the South, they soon encounter segregation and civil unrest in the North.

Luella, Shanna’s daughter, becomes disillusioned and joins the Black Power Movement. Shanna’s husband Jacob neglects his family in favor of life in the streets, with their son Willie following in his father’s footsteps. Shanna struggles to keep the family together while saving for her dream home and holding onto her Southern values. Meanwhile, Jacob’s older brother Chester, a New York broker, exploits Shanna’s hopes by selling her a worthless house redlined by the bank—then steals her savings and blames Jacob. Chester’s boss, Joe Falco, profits through blockbusting schemes that destabilize the neighborhood.

About Black Theatre Day

Black Theatre Day is an annual global celebration of the legacy and future of Black theatre, launched to mark the 200th anniversary of the African Grove Theatre’s opening night in 1821. The initiative honors Black theatre institutions by amplifying their voices, expanding visibility, and encouraging community engagement year-round.

Ticketing Information

A Long Way From Home runs October 1–12, 2025, at the Sargent Stage at American Theatre of Actors, 314 West 54th Street, New York City.