A LIFE IN ART: THE SONGS OF NEIL BERG to Play at Penguin Rep Theatre

Penguin Rep Theatre, under the leadership of Joe Brancato, founding Artistic Director, and Andrew M. Horn, Executive Director, will present A Life in Art: The Songs of Neil Berg Saturday, April 5 in Stony Point, New York.

The previously announced show at 7 p.m. is sold out. A second performance has been added by popular demand at 3 p.m.

The concert celebrates the songs of Nyack resident Neil Berg, creator of the concert 100 Years of Broadway and composer and lyricist of the hit Off Broadway musical The Prince and the Pauper, Grumpy Old Men: The Musical, the rock musical The 12, and composer/co-lyricist of the musical The Sabbath Girl, which premiered at Penguin last year before moving to Off Broadway.