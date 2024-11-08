A Fresh Take on Ballet: The True Icons Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The International American Ballet had a successful and sold-out performance of “True Icons Gala” on Saturday, October 19th, at the cozy 14th Street Y Theater in Manhattan. This event offered a refreshing mix of classical ballet and tango, highlighting the company’s diverse talents.

Raymonda Pas De Deux, Analia Farfan & William Herrera Gutierrez

One standout feature of the evening was the second act, which focused entirely on the new tango Genre with the music of Astor Piazzolla and other composers such as Pedro Giraudo (Latin Grammy Award winner). This addition brought a new flavor to the traditional ballet experience, allowing for a lively combination of movement and music that engaged the audience in a completely unique way. The tango performances were a key highlight, with Guillermina Quiroga and Mariano Logiudice, as well as Ninah Beliavsky and Sidney Grant, delivering exceptional performances.

The program showcased several remarkable performances. The classical “Raymonda Pas De Deux,” choreographed by Marius Petipa, featured Analia Farfan and William Herrera Gutiérrez, principal dancer from the Nicaraguan Ballet, demonstrating the timeless elegance of ballet. Another highlight was the spirited “Flames of Paris Pas De Deux,” choreographed by Vasily Vainonen, performed by Hana Namizaki and Teryn Trent.

“Jelousy” Analia Farfan & Jose Rojas

Choreographed by Analia Farfan, the enchanting “Jealousy” featured Farfan herself alongside Jose Rojas, showcasing the emotional depth of the New tango. Additionally, “Histoire Du Tango: Bordell 1930,” a tango-infused ballet was co-choreographed by Farfan and Cesar Ortiz, captivated the audience with its passionate storytelling, performed by Hana Namizaki and Santiago Vargas. The dramatic “Walpurgis Night,” also arranged by Farfan, included Misa Mochizuki, Jose Rojas, Carlos Quintuña and The International American Ballet, in a beautiful display of artistry. Finally, Infidencias, choreographed and performed by Analia Farfan and Juan Alessandrini, with music by Pedro Giraudo, further showcased the emotional intensity of the New Tango.

Walpurgis Niight Misa Mochizuki, Dario Sanchez & Mark Maestranzi

Adding to the evening's allure were the stunning vocal performances. Soprano Megan Weston delivered a haunting rendition of “Je Veux Vivre” from “Romeo & Juliet,” enchanting the audience with her powerful voice. Bass Kofi Hayford’s interpretation of the “Mephistopheles Serenade” from “Faust” brought a thrilling element to the show, perfectly complementing the Halloween season with its dark and dramatic themes. This clever inclusion of opera singing enhanced the overall experience, intertwining the worlds of dance and music in a memorable way.

“Je Veux Vivre” from “Romeo & Juliet, by Soprano Megan Weston

Bass Kofi Hayford’s interpretation of the Mephistopheles Serenade from “Faust”

As usual, the dancers put on solid performances. It was great to see familiar faces alongside new ones, each bringing their own style to the stage. The choreography, created by Analia Farfan—who is also the founder and artistic director of the International American Ballet—was well-crafted, allowing the dancers to express themselves effectively. The costumes complemented the performances nicely, adding to the overall storytelling.

The choice of venue contributed positively to the experience. The intimate setting of the 14th Street Y Theater made it easier for the audience to connect with the dancers and feel the emotions of the performances. This closeness allowed for a more personal experience, where each movement felt relatable.

Notably, the “True Icons Gala” served as an avant premiere for an upcoming show set to take place in Argentina in 2025. This exciting development promises to bring the captivating artistry of the International American Ballet back to New York City following its debut abroad, allowing audiences here to experience the rich fusion of ballet and tango once again.

The “True Icons Gala” was more than just a performance; it was a community event celebrating dance and music. For those who couldn’t attend, it showcased the International American Ballet’s commitment to providing enjoyable and innovative experiences. We’re looking forward to seeing what they have in store for future performances!