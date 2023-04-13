A Double-Bill of Ex-CBGB Musical Artists, Arthur Lamonica, Rome 56, and Conrad Warre, Bees Deluxe Announced at the Shrine

Two iconic musicians, Arthur Lamonica and Conrad Warre, will take the stage at Shrine World Music Venue in New York on Saturday, May 20th, from 8:00pm to 10:00pm. Lamonica, the bandleader of American pop band Rome 56, and Warre, the bandleader of high-octane modern blues band Bees Deluxe, are both ex-CBGB musical artists, known for their unique musical talent.

Rome 56 was founded by Arthur Lamonica, a founding member of CBGB's band THE SHIRTS. The band is rooted in Lamonica's pop/rock core, which has been described as Beatle-esq/Americana. Rome 56 has been performing locally and throughout Europe and has just returned from The Netherlands. The band will perform songs from their latest release "Days Of Carefree Living," which has garnered excellent reviews from critics. Midwest Record describes it as "A Folk Rock version of Sonny & Cher," while Music In Belgium says it is "To consume without moderation." Boston Groupie News notes that "the songwriting carries the work..."

Rome 56 will take the stage at 8:00 pm and is expected to give a remarkable performance, showcasing their unique sound and style. The band promises to take the audience on a musical journey, with their catchy tunes and exceptional songwriting.

Bees Deluxe is a British/American band that has played with Ronnie Earl, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Matt Schofield, Roomful of Blues, Walter Trout, and David Maxwell. The band is known for celebrating the music of Billie Holiday, Etta James, Albert Collins, Robert Cray, Tinsley Ellis, Freddie King & Roomful of Blues with respect and a dash of hot sauce. Their music has been described as a fusion of blues, jazz, and rock.

Blues Blast Magazine describes Bees Deluxe as "what might happen if Freddie King took a lot of acid, then wrote a song with Pat Metheny, and asked a strung-out Stevie Ray Vaughan to take a solo." Bees Deluxe is expected to perform at 9:00 pm and deliver an electrifying performance that will leave the audience wanting more.

The concert is free to attend, but donations are welcome. The event is expected to draw music lovers from all over New York City and beyond, as it presents an opportunity to enjoy the music of two iconic musicians of our time. Shrine World Music Venue is located at 2271 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd, New York, NY 10030.

This event promises to be an unforgettable experience for all those in attendance, showcasing the best of American pop and modern blues music. Attendees are encouraged to come early and secure their spot for what promises to be a night to remember. The live music starts at 8:00 pm with Rome 56 and continues at 9:00 pm with Bees Deluxe.

