A CHRISTMAS CAROL's Christopher Nightingale Wins 2020 Tony Award for Best Original Score

Christopher Nightingale has won the 2020 Tony Award for Best Original Score for A CHRISTMAS CAROL.

Christopher is the musical supervisor, orchestrator and created additional music for Matilda the Musical for which he received a Tony Award nomination for Best Orchestrations and a Grammy Award nomination for his work as co-producer on the Matilda album. He recently composed the score for the film Pride, which was BAFTA nominated. Theatre credits include: Composer â€" Future Conditional (Old Vic), Musical Supervisor, Arranger and Orchestrator for Ghost the Musical (London and Broadway), co-composer for The Lord of the Rings (London and Toronto, also musical supervisor, arranger and orchestrator). He was musical supervisor and arranger for Yusuf Islam's Moonshadow and was musical supervisor and co-arranger for Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bombay Dreams, composed additional arrangements and was the musical supervisor of The Pet Shop Boys' Closer To Heaven (Arts Theatre). He was musical director for Whistle Down The Wind (West End), Oliver! (London Palladium) and musical director for 3 years at the RSC, working on many productions. Film credits include coaching, recording and conducting the cast on the set of Alan Parker's Evita. Recordings include: co-producer Matilda The Musical original London & Broadway cast album, associate producer â€" Ghost original London cast album, co-producer â€" Lord Of The Rings original London cast album. An organ scholar at Magdalene College, Cambridge, Christopher was musical director of the Cambridge Footlights for three years before graduating in 1987 and working for the Royal Shakespeare Company.

This timeless - and timely - tale of redemption welcomes theatergoers of all ages into an immersive experience that's brimming with Christmas spirit. It's "a stunning piece of visual theatre" (Time Out) that features dazzling staging, moving storytelling and 12 of the most cherished Christmas carols, including "Joy to the World," "Silent Night," and "It Came Upon the Midnight Clear."