A CHRISTMAS CAROL & More - Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags
Each week, we'll be highlighting the top virtual show programs from BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag! Want to create a FREE Stage Mag for you own show? To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.
Stage Mag is BroadwayWorld's service for easily creating modern, fully interactive show programs for all types of productions, from streaming to broadcast to in-person.
THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Capital Stage
A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Center Repertory Company
A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Players Guild Theatre
About Stage Mag
It begins like a traditional show program with cover art, cast and creative team information and then the sky (and your creativity) is the limit. Program builders can add photos, videos, interactive advertisements with their own ad pages, sell merchandise, collect email addresses, customize the design, and promote the show with a QR code.
Just one smartphone click on a code included on lobby signs, printed slips, web site, or stream will instantly open the new interactive digital program. Get started now on building your first Stage Mag!
