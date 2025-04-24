A CAPTAIN FOR ALL TIME World Premiere to be Presented at Kingdom Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kingdom Theatre is presenting the Annual Spring Brunch and World Premiere Play, A CAPTAIN FOR ALL TIME, Saturday May 3rd, 2025 1-4pm.

The much anticipated event features Catered brunch provided by, Refettorio Harlem and the World Premiere Play, A CAPTAIN FOR ALL TIME by playwright Gloria Schramm, Directed by Kingdom Theatre's very own Songstress, Actress and Director, Harmony Bartz. Join them to see thespians, Jeremy Roman, David A. Troy, Jennifer Bonaparte, Julie Alexander, Robert Kay, Karen Gonzalez, Mariah Garrett, Harmony Bartz.

Held at The Wadleigh school for the Visual and Performing Arts, 215 W. 114th street Harlem NYC. Reservations are $45 reserve now online or Zelle $45 for reservations at 347 843 9932. Kingdom Theatre is under the Artistic Director, Nickolas The III.