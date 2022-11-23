A BEAUTIFUL NOISE's Kalonjee Gallimore Takes Over Our Instagram!

Tune in to our Instagram story tomorrow as Kalonjee Gallimore takes you behind the scenes with the cast of A Beautiful Noise - The Neil Diamond Musical as they perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Kalonjee Gallimore is ecstatic to make his Broadway debut in the beautiful company of A Beautiful Noise. Last spring, he graduated from NYU Tisch and he wants to thank his professors, the brilliant creative team, Jim Carnahan Casting and his fearless reps at BWA! BLM! @Kalon.jee

The 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade lineup includes Lea Michele and the cast of Funny Girl, as well as the casts of A Beautiful Noise, Some Like It Hot, and The Lion King.

On Thursday, November 24 at 9:00 AM, the 96th edition of Macy's iconic spectacle will bring the nation together in celebration with a dazzling lineup featuring giant character helium balloons, fantastic floats, showstopping marching bands, high-spirited performance groups, whimsical clowns, music stars and the one-and-only Santa Claus.

Other performances and appearances will include Paula Abdul; Big Time Rush; Cam; Jordan Davis; Blue's Clues & You! host Josh Dela Cruz; Gloria, Sasha and Emily Estefan; Jimmy Fallon & The Roots; Fitz and the Tantrums; Kirk Franklin; Mario Lopez and family; Ziggy Marley; Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles; the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street®; Sean Paul; the cast of Peacock's Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin (Adam Devine, Sarah Hyland and Flula Borg); the Radio City Rockettes®; Joss Stone; Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue; Jordin Sparks; Dionne Warwick; and Betty Who.

A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical opened December 4 at Broadway's Broadhurst Theatre.

Including a score of Diamond's most beloved songs, A Beautiful Noise features a book by four-time Academy Award®-nominee Anthony McCarten (I Wanna Dance with Somebody, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Theory of Everything), direction by Tony Award® winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, American Idiot), and choreography by Olivier Award® winner and four-time Tony Award nominee Steven Hoggett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Once, Black Watch).

With his first break into songwriting in the 1960s and his meteoric rise in the 1970s, and plenty of crushing disappointments and heart-stopping triumphs along the way, Neil Diamond has maintained an almost unthinkable level of superstardom for five straight decades. How did a poor Jewish kid from Brooklyn become one of the most universally adored showmen of all time? There's only one way to tell it: a musical set to his era-defining smash hits that entranced the world.