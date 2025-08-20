A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL To Make Australian Premiere In Melbourne In 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical will make its Australian premiere exclusively in Melbourne in August 2026 at The Princess Theatre. The production will be presented by producers Ken Davenport, Bob Gaudio, Paul Dainty, TEG Dainty, and the Minister for Tourism, Sport, and Major Events, Steve Dimopoulos.

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A Beautiful Noise is the true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chartbusting, show-stopping American rock icon. The musical features his catalogue of hits, including “America,” “Forever in Blue Jeans,” and “Sweet Caroline.” With more than 120 million albums sold, inductions into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award, and decades of sold-out concerts, Diamond’s career was made to shine on stage.

Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos said, “The good times never seemed so good for our calendar of major events – this musical is yet another reason Melbourne is the cultural and major events capital of the nation. We know fans will turn out in their thousands to see the life and work of the legendary Neil Diamond celebrated in this musical which will also provide a boost for local jobs and businesses.”

Visit Victoria CEO Brendan McClements added, “Melbourne isn’t just the nation’s sporting capital, it’s the cultural capital, too – and Australian premieres like this highlight what makes us ‘Every bit different.’”

Neil Diamond, whose music has held a special place in Australia for nearly fifty years, said: “Some of my most thrilling nights have been while sharing my music with audiences around the world. A Beautiful Noise has already had an incredible journey on Broadway and is currently touring across the U.S. and it’s an incredible honour to see it heading to Melbourne. I hope Australian audiences enjoy the show as much as I have.”

Paul Dainty AO, President and CEO of DAINTY, said: “Bringing A Beautiful Noise to Melbourne is extremely special for me. I’ve had the great privilege of working with Neil as his Australian promoter for decades, and this production is a powerful celebration of his life and music.”

Producer Ken Davenport added, “Neil is one of the best live entertainers the world has ever seen. Australia has always been home to some of his most passionate and loyal fans. I couldn’t imagine a more perfect way to honour his legacy than seeing A Beautiful Noise produced in Melbourne.”

Producer Bob Gaudio said, “When Neil and I first started talking about making a musical using his music, I knew how daunting that would be. With Jersey Boys, I learned how vital it is to have a first-rate creative team making sure everything weaves together. We have that on A Beautiful Noise – an incisive book that tells Neil’s story honestly, fantastic choreography, one of the best directors on Broadway guiding the production, and of course, Neil’s iconic songs.”

Directed by Tony Award® winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), choreographed by Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett (Once, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and written by four-time Academy Award nominee Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Two Popes), A Beautiful Noise also features scenic design by Tony Award winner David Rockwell, costume design by Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa, lighting design by four-time Tony Award winner Kevin Adams, sound design by Tony Award winner Jessica Paz, and hair, wig, and makeup design by Luc Verschueren.

Music supervision and arrangements are by Sonny Paladino, incidental music and dance arrangements by Brian Usifer, vocal design by AnnMarie Milazzo, and orchestrations by Bob Gaudio, Sonny Paladino, and Brian Usifer.

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical will make its Australian premiere exclusively in Melbourne in August 2026 at The Princess Theatre.

The waitlist for information and tickets is open now at www.theneildiamondmusical.com.au.