A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Open Call Auditions Canceled Due To Inclement Weather

Due to inclement weather, tomorrow's open call auditions for A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical are being canceled. A reschedule date will be announced shortly.

A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical will be hosting open call auditions for the North American tour and international companies. The open call will take place at the legendary New York music venue, The Bitter End, where Neil Diamond launched his legendary career.

Actors who can sing and play the guitar have been invited to audition for the starring role of ‘Neil Diamond – Then' for the upcoming North American Tour and international productions.

A Beautiful Noise on Broadway

With his first break into songwriting in the 1960s and his meteoric rise in the 1970s, and plenty of crushing disappointments and heart-stopping triumphs along the way, Neil Diamond has maintained an almost unthinkable level of superstardom for five straight decades. How did a poor Jewish kid from Brooklyn become one of the most universally adored showmen of all time? There's only one way to tell it: a musical set to his era-defining smash hits that entranced the world.

Including a score of Diamond's most beloved songs, A Beautiful Noise features a book by four-time Academy Award-nominee Anthony McCarten (I Wanna Dance with Somebody, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Theory of Everything), direction by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, American Idiot), and choreography by Olivier Award winner and four-time Tony Award nominee Steven Hoggett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Once, Black Watch).

The design team for A Beautiful Noise features Tony Award winner David Rockwell (scenic design), Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa (costume design), four-time Tony Award winner Kevin Adams (lighting design), Tony Award winner Jessica Paz (sound design), and Luc Verschueren (hair and wig design). The production has music supervision and arrangements by Sonny Paladino, incidental music and dance music arrangements by Brian Usifer, vocal design by AnnMarie Milazzo, and orchestrations by Bob Gaudio, Sonny Paladino, and Brian Usifer. The team also includes Bonnie Panson (production stage manager), Jamie Harrison (illusion consultant), Kathy Fabian (properties designer), Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger, CSA (casting directors), and Amy Jacobs of Bespoke Theatricals (general manager).