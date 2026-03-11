92nd Street Y to Host JACK Quartet Featuring World Premieres and More

The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY) will present JACK Quartet in Buttenwieser Hall at The Arnhold Center on Friday, March 20, 2026 at 7:30 PM. Tickets start at $45 in-person and $25 to livestream and are available at https://www.92ny.org/event/jack-quartet.﻿

JACK Quartet continues to lead as one of the most innovative voices in new music, offering a program comprised of entirely World and New York premieres on March 20. The quartet - violinists Christopher Otto and Austin Wulliman, violist John Pickford Richards, and cellist Jay Campbell - returns to 92NY with music from their JACK Studio initiative, dedicated to supporting and commissioning the work of emerging composers. JACK Quartet is at the forefront of expanding the modern repertoire for string quartet. Hear them in a program of premieres and commissions from today's top musical minds.

Program

TRISTAN PERICH A Selection of Colors (world premiere; 92NY co- commission)

KEIR GOGWILT Future Mode 1 (NY premiere)

JULES REIDY Shadow Symmetric (world premiere)

AILIE ORMSTON New Paintings (world premiere)

JACK Quartet enters their third decade as a pioneering string quartet synchronized in their mission to create an international community through transformative, mind-broadening experiences and close listening.

Nominated for two GRAMMY Awards, JACK Quartet has also been recognized for their contributions to the field with honors such as the Avery Fisher Career Grant, Fromm Music Foundation Prize, Musical America's 2019 "Ensemble of the Year" Award, and New Music USA's Trailblazer Award.

JACK Quartet has both self-commissioned and been commissioned to create new works with artists such as Philip Glass, Georg Friedrich Haas, Liza Lim, Caroline Shaw, and John Zorn, with upcoming and recent premieres by John Luther Adams, Ellen Fullman, Catherine Lamb, George Lewis, Andrew Norman, Terry Riley, Gabriella Smith, and Tyshawn Sorey.

Created in 2019, JACK Studio has supported more than 40 composers through commissions for string quartet by prominent composers, two-year paid residencies for emerging composers, and annual reading sessions of existing string quartets by emerging composers.

JACK Quartet has performed to critical acclaim at venues such as Carnegie Hall (USA), Lincoln Center (USA), Library of Congress (USA), Berlin Philharmonie (Germany), BBC Proms (United Kingdom), Philharmonie de Paris (France), Salzburg Festival (Switzerland), La Biennale di Venezia (Italy), Sydney Opera House (Australia), Suntory Hall (Japan), Bali Arts Festival (Indonesia), Festival Internacional Cervantino (Mexico), and Teatro Colón (Argentina).

JACK Quartet makes their home in New York City, where they are the Quartet-in-Residence at the Mannes School of Music at The New School.