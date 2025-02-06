92NY to Present Ian Bostridge, Tenor & Julius Drake, Piano

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 92nd Street Y will present Ian Bostridge, tenor & Julius Drake, piano on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 at 7:30pm ET on the David Geffen Stage at Kaufmann Concert Hall.

In one of the great vocal events of the season, world-renowned tenor Ian Bostridge performs Schubert's brooding masterpiece Winterreise. One of the most revered interpreters of the work, Bostridge wrote the book on this greatest of all song cycles - 2015's Schubert's Winter Journey: Anatomy of an Obsession. Bostridge has performed Winterreise hundreds of times around the world, going deeper into the psychological journey of its 24 poems with every encounter. Joined by the esteemed Julius Drake, the concert is a chance to hear one of the greatest works of music ever written performed by its premier interpreters.

The complete program will feature: Franz Schubert Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911. Ian Bostridge CBE's extraordinary international career has taken him to the foremost concert halls, orchestras and opera houses in the world. Synonymous with the works of Schubert and Britten, his recital career has taken him to the Salzburg, Edinburgh, Munich, Vienna, Aldeburgh, and Schwarzenberg Schubertiade festivals and to the main stages of Carnegie Hall, the Bayerische Staatsoper, La Monnaie and Teatro alla Scala. In opera, Ian has received particular praise for his interpretation of Aschenbach (Death in Venice) at the Deutsche Oper and Peter Quint (The Turn of the Screw) for Teatro alla Scala. His recordings have won all the major international record prizes and have been nominated for 15 Grammys.

Highlights of the 2024/2025 season include a return to the Concertgebouw, a tour across mainland China alongside conductor Daniel Harding, recitals with Piotr Andreweski in Paris and Krakow, and a U.S. tour with Julius Drake taking in The 92nd Street Y, New York, Montreal's Bourgie Hall and Baltimore's Shriver Hall. The season will also see Bostridge continue his artistic collaboration with director Deborah Warner in staged performances of Winterreise at the Ustinov Studio at Theatre Royal Bath.

Bostridge has held artistic residencies at the Vienna Konzerthaus and Schwarzenberg Schubertiade, the Barbican, the Luxembourg Philharmonie, the Wigmore Hall and Hamburg Laeiszhalle. He has also participated in a Carte-Blanche series with Thomas Quasthoff at the Amsterdam Concertgebouw, a Perspectives series at Carnegie Hall, and the inaugural Artistic Residency with the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra. Bostridge has worked with the Berliner Philharmoniker, Wiener Philharmoniker, Chicago, Boston, London and BBC Symphony orchestras, the London, New York, Los Angeles Philharmonic orchestras, the Rotterdam Philharmonisch Orkest, Accademia di Santa Cecilia and Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra under Sir Simon Rattle, Sir Colin Davis, Sir Andrew Davis, Seiji Ozawa, Sir Antonio Pappano, Riccardo Muti, Mstislav Rostropovich, Daniel Barenboim, Daniel Harding and Donald Runnicles.

A prolific recording artist, Bostridge's recent Pentatone recording of Schubert's Winterreise with Thomas Adès won the Vocal Recording of the Year 2020 in the International Classical Music Awards. Other recordings include Schubert's Die schöne Müllerin with Graham Johnson (Gramophone Award 1996), Tom Rakewell in The Rake's Progress with Sir John Eliot Gardiner (Grammy Award, 1999), and Belmonte in Die Entführung aus dem Serail with William Christie.

An internationally celebrated author and academic, Bostridge's Schubert's Winter Journey: Anatomy of an Obsession was published by Knopf in 2014, and his most recent book Song and Self was published in 2023. He was made a CBE in the 2004 New Year's Honours.

The pianist Julius Drake lives in London and enjoys an international reputation as one of the finest instrumentalists in his field, collaborating with many of the world's leading artists, both in recital and on disc. His passionate interest in song has led to invitations to devise song series for Wigmore Hall, London; The Concertgebouw, Amsterdam; The 92nd St Y, New York; and the Pierre Boulez Saal, Berlin. He curates an annual series of song recitals - Julius Drake and Friends - in the historic Middle Temple Hall in London. Julius Drake is a Professor of Collaborative Piano at the Guildhall School of Music in London, and he is regularly invited to give masterclasses worldwide.

Julius Drake's many recordings include a widely acclaimed series with Gerald Finley for Hyperion Records, of which Song by Samuel Barber, Schumann: Dichterliebe and Other Heine Settings, and Britten: Songs & Proverbs of William Blake won the 2007, 2009 and 2011 Gramophone Awards; recordings with Ian Bostridge and Alice Coote for EMI; with Joyce DiDonato, Lorraine Hunt Lieberson and Matthew Polenzani for Wigmore Live; and with Anna Prohaska for Alpha. His recordings of Janáček's The Diary of One Who Disappeared, with tenor Nicky Spence and mezzo soprano Václava Housková for Hyperion Records, won both the Gramophone and the BBC Music Magazine Awards in 2020.