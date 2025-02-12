92NY ON BROADWAY Heads To & JULIET For Performance and Talkback Next Week

92NY On Broadway will take the stage atÂ the Stephen Sondheim Theater on Tuesday, February 18 following the 7 PM performance of & Juliet.
Experience the giddy thrill of the show and stick around for a talkback with the stars â€” including social media sensation andÂ Dancing with the StarsÂ winner Charli D'Amelio in her Broadway debut, Maya Boyd and Romy Vuksan â€” along with choreographer Jennifer Weber on bringing pop magic to Shakespeare, the show's hilarious charm and energy, stories from backstage, and more.
Flipping the script on Shakespeare's greatest love story,Â & JulietÂ imagines what would happen if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love on her own terms â€” all told through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as the heroine herself.
