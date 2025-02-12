News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

92NY ON BROADWAY Heads To & JULIET For Performance and Talkback Next Week

92NY On Broadway will take the stage atÂ the Stephen Sondheim Theater on Tuesday, February 18 following the 7 PM performance of & Juliet.

By: Feb. 12, 2025
92NY ON BROADWAY Heads To & JULIET For Performance and Talkback Next Week Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

92NY On Broadway will take the stage atÂ the Stephen Sondheim Theater on Tuesday, February 18 following the 7 PM performance of & Juliet.

LATEST NEWS

Photos: The 68th Annual OBIE Awards Welcome Cole Escola, Diane Weist and More
Video: Heather Headley Performs 'He Is' on TAMRON HALL
Video: Inside Rehearsals for THE WIZ On Tour
Up on the Marquee: OTHELLO

Experience the giddy thrill of the show and stick around for a talkback with the stars â€” including social media sensation andÂ Dancing with the StarsÂ winner Charli D'Amelio in her Broadway debut, Maya Boyd and Romy Vuksan â€” along with choreographer Jennifer Weber on bringing pop magic to Shakespeare, the show's hilarious charm and energy, stories from backstage, and more.

Flipping the script on Shakespeare's greatest love story,Â & JulietÂ imagines what would happen if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love on her own terms â€” all told through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as the heroine herself.






Videos