92NY ON BROADWAY Heads To & JULIET For Performance and Talkback Next Week

92NY On Broadway will take the stage atÂ the Stephen Sondheim Theater on Tuesday, February 18 following the 7 PM performance of & Juliet.

Experience the giddy thrill of the show and stick around for a talkback with the stars â€” including social media sensation andÂ Dancing with the StarsÂ winner Charli D'Amelio in her Broadway debut, Maya Boyd and Romy Vuksan â€” along with choreographer Jennifer Weber on bringing pop magic to Shakespeare, the show's hilarious charm and energy, stories from backstage, and more.