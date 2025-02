92NY ON BROADWAY Heads To & JULIET For Performance and Talkback Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



92NY On Broadway will take the stage at the Stephen Sondheim Theater on Tuesday, February 18 following the 7 PM performance of & Juliet.

Experience the giddy thrill of the show and stick around for a talkback with the stars — including social media sensation and Dancing with the Stars winner Charli D'Amelio in her Broadway debut, Maya Boyd and Romy Vuksan — along with choreographer Jennifer Weber on bringing pop magic to Shakespeare, the show's hilarious charm and energy, stories from backstage, and more.