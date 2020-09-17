Click Here For More Upcoming Events!
8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Julie Halston's Birdland Concert!
Julie Halston's Birdland Concert premieres tonight, September 17 at 7pm ET!
There's no doubt Julie Halston can put on an excellent performance! Check out some of her past gigs before this week's Birdland concert on September 17 at 7 p.m. ET!
Birdland is always giddy when Julie Halston storms the stage. This special event, called "Virtual Judge Julie" is a combo-platter of some of Ms. Halston's favorite stories, rants, raves and readings.
"The Hazards of Combining Drugs & Tanning Salons" Reading at Birdland Jazz
Performing at the Risk Live Show
Mom and Senior Yoga at Birdland Jazz
The Divine Sister with Charles Busch and Jennifer Van Dyck
With Charles Busch at Birdland Jazz
Talking Tootsie with Sarah Stiles and John Behlmann on iHeart Radio Broadway
Wilkommen with Joel Grey
Virtual Halston Show
