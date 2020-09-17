8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Julie Halston's Birdland Concert!

Julie Halston's Birdland Concert premieres tonight, September 17 at 7pm ET!

There's no doubt Julie Halston can put on an excellent performance! Check out some of her past gigs before this week's Birdland concert on September 17 at 7 p.m. ET!

Birdland is always giddy when Julie Halston storms the stage. This special event, called "Virtual Judge Julie" is a combo-platter of some of Ms. Halston's favorite stories, rants, raves and readings.

"The Hazards of Combining Drugs & Tanning Salons" Reading at Birdland Jazz

Performing at the Risk Live Show

Mom and Senior Yoga at Birdland Jazz

The Divine Sister with Charles Busch and Jennifer Van Dyck

With Charles Busch at Birdland Jazz

Talking Tootsie with Sarah Stiles and John Behlmann on iHeart Radio Broadway

Wilkommen with Joel Grey

Virtual Halston Show

