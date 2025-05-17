72 Hour Shootout Launch Party Set at Tara Mór Irish Bar In NYC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 72 Hour Film Network has announced the return of the 72 Hour Shootout, the global filmmaking competition now celebrating its 21st year of empowering storytellers and spotlighting underrepresented voices, particularly those from the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community.

This year's event will run from June 5 to June 8, 2025, kicking off with a Launch Party on Thursday, June 5th at 6:30 PM ET at Tara Mór Irish Bar (150 W 30th St., New York, NY 10001). The evening will be hosted by Ray Lanuza, President of the 72 Hour Film Network, and will feature the live announcement of the Shootout's secret theme at exactly 8:00 PM ET.

For those joining remotely, the theme will be simultaneously revealed online via the 72 Hour Film Network's official Instagram account, allowing global teams to jump into action.

Previously hosted by the Asian American Film Lab, the Shootout now enters a new era under the newly launched 72 Hour Film Network, an organization dedicated to inclusivity, equitable representation, and collaboration. Though the banner is new, the mission remains the same: to uplift AAPI narratives and create meaningful opportunities for filmmakers of all backgrounds.

Each team must include at least one key production member and one lead actor of Asian descent, ensuring authentic representation both behind and in front of the camera. The competition is open to creators at all levels, from emerging voices to seasoned professionals, and offers a platform where diverse stories are not only heard but celebrated.

Once the theme is revealed on June 5 at 8:00 PM ET, the countdown begins: teams will have just 72 hours to write, shoot, and edit a short film, culminating in a weekend of high-stakes creativity, collaboration, and storytelling brilliance.

A panel of respected industry leaders will review the final submissions, including Marci Phillips, Former VP of Casting, ABC Entertainment; Jandiz Estrada Cardoso, Director, Sundance Institute Episodic Program; Eric Lau, Filmmaker, Solar Film/Video Productions; and Christina YR Lim, Writer/Director (B-Side: For Taylor, GYOPO).

Prizes include cash awards sponsored by Edwin Wong and The Cre8sian Project, a one-year memberships to NYWIFT and ScriptHop, VIP tickets to BATSU, and an exclusive one-on-one mentorship sessions with judges.

Whether you're an aspiring director, a seasoned producer, or a passionate storyteller with a vision, the 72 Hour Shootout offers an unmatched opportunity to create bold, impactful work, and be seen doing it.