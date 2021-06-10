64th National Puerto Rican Day Parade Returns As A 2-Hour Special

The 64th Annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade program will be a Celebration Special- an exciting 2-hour event streaming Live and broadcasted on WABC-TV, the No.1 broadcast station in the U.S. Hosted by WABC-TV anchors Joe Torres & David Novarro, along with Sunny Hostin, co-host of "The View. Featuring the cast of Warner Bros' summer movie event In the Heights as this year's Grand Marshal, Puerto Rican poets and more.

The 64th Annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade (NPRDP) 2-hour special on WABC-TV, ABC7 NY and ABC Puerto Rico.

This broadcasted special at noon reflects the temporary replacement of the iconic procession up New York City's 5th Avenue, which traditionally features over 75,000 marchers and attracts over 1 million spectators from all over the world. Due to COVID-19, the NPRDP's broadcasted special will carry on the tradition of America's largest celebration of Puerto Rican history, history, culture, historical figures and issues of importance.

Note to the Public: The NPRDP will celebrate a TV special this year. Organizers ask for the public to not gather on 5th Avenue.

The anniversary officially kicks off in September 2021 and will have a year-long calendar of activities and programming. Founded in 1521, San Juan is the oldest European-settled municipality in the United States, with the Spanish colonial section, known as Old San Juan, being home to several buildings and fortifications that are UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Adjacent to this is a vibrant metropolis that is home to an evolving business district, diverse nightlife, performing arts organizations and institutions of higher learning. The Parade seeks to continue promoting economic development and tourism by highlighting the 500th Anniversary celebration, as well as other attractions and hidden gems across the Puerto Rican archipelago, with a focus on travel planning with health and safety in mind.

The 2021 NPRDP Program will pay tribute to:

The Legacy of Puerto Rican poetry- Puerto Rican Poetry continue to thrive and evolve today through modern-day poets, both on the archipelago and across the diaspora.

The Puerto Rican Paso Fino - An iconic horse breed, beloved for its intricate, natural gait that has made it a favorite in the show ring.