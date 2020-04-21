63rd Annual NY Emmy Awards Livestream Announced

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences New York Chapter will be livestreaming the presentation of the 63rd annual New York Emmy Awards as an online multi-location broadcast on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 7 PM EDT.



What: 63rd Annual New York Emmy® Awards

Where: on all NY/NATAS Social Media Platforms and on Facebook Live at @NYEmmyAwards.

When: Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 7 PM EDT



The show will be streaming online on the New York Emmy Awards website www.nyemmys.org and on Facebook Live at @NYEmmyAwards.



For the very first time in the 63-year history of the New York Emmy Awards, the ceremony will take place entirely online, with honorees announced from multiple locations. This unique, at-home viewing experience will allow viewers to participate directly, via their social media platforms and teleconferencing, in a virtual ballroom.



"Yes, we are isolated, but we are all in this together," said N.J. Burkett, President of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, New York Chapter and correspondent for New York's WABC-TV. "The New York Emmy Awards have been handed out every year since 1957," Burkett said. "The Academy's Board of Governors and I were determined to carry on this proud tradition, despite the extraordinary challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic."



"We're hoping our Emmy nominees will organize Zoom and BlueJeans watch parties to celebrate with colleagues, friends, and family," Burkett said. "Tuxedos and ball gowns are optional, but encouraged, along with a champagne toast to celebrate."



"With the New York region at the national epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, we salute the broadcasters working tirelessly to keep the community informed. This year's regional Emmy ceremony will look a little different, but the recognition of excellence is ever more timely. Congratulations to all of this year's honorees," said Adam Sharp, President & CEO of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.



The New York Emmy Awards livestream will feature a distinguished line-up of well-known television journalists and media personalities, opening the traditional sealed envelopes bearing the names of this year's winners in 137 categories. Joining Burkett will be Virginia Huie, Reporter, News 12 Long Island; Sandy Kenyon, Entertainment Reporter, WABC-TV;



Jessica Moore, Weekend Anchor, WCBS-TV; Marvin Scott, Senior Correspondent, WPIX-TV and David Ushery, Anchor, WNBC-TV. The longtime radio voice of the New York Yankees, John Sterling will be honored with the New York Chapter's distinguished Governors' Award for his extraordinary 60-year career. Sportscaster Michael Kay will offer his own, personal tribute to Sterling.



On-location presenter segments take place at a variety of scenic and historically significant locales in and around the New York metropolitan area, from Oheka Castle in Huntington, Long Island to the waterfront in Weehawken, New Jersey to Rockefeller Center and Times Square in the heart of New York City.



Viewers are encouraged to use the hashtag #NYEmmys2020 when posting in social media. The webcast will be livestreamed at NYEmmys.org and on Facebook Live at @NYEmmyAwards at 7 PM EDT. Emmy Award nominees, family, friends, industry colleagues and the general public are all invited to celebrate the finest work of the past year. On Sunday April 26, the entire program will be posted on NYEmmys.org along with a detailed list of all recipients and team members.



