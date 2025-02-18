55 Participating Regional Awards Programs Announced For The 16th Annual Jimmy Awards

In 2025, each Regional Awards Program listed below will sponsor two student representatives to participate in the Jimmy Awards.
The Broadway League Foundation has announced 55 participating Regional Awards Programs for the 16th annual Jimmy Awards which will take place on Monday, June 23, 2025 at 7:30pm at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre. For more information visit: www.jimmyawards.com.
Enchantment Awards Popejoy Hall
May 2, 2025
Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
May 17, 2025
Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards - Shuler Hensley Awards Fox Theatre/Broadway Across America/Arts Bridge Foundation
April 17, 2025
Heller Awards for Young Artists Texas Performing Arts
April 16, 2025
The Patty Duke Awards The Velma V. Morrison Center for Performing Arts
May 16, 2025
METG Musical Theater Awards Broadway In Boston
June 2, 2025
Shea's Wonder Awards Shea's Performing Arts Center
May 17, 2025
The Blumey Awards Blumenthal Arts
May 18, 2025
The Jewel Awards The Tivoli Theatre Foundation
May 10, 2025
Broadway In Chicago Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards Broadway In Chicago
May 12, 2025
Playhouse Square Dazzle Awards Playhouse Square
May 17, 2025
CAPA Marquee Awards Columbus Association for the Performing Arts
May 9, 2025
Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards Broadway Dallas
May 17, 2025
Miami Valley High School Theatre Awards Dayton Live
June 5, 2025
The Bobby G Awards Denver Center for the Performing Arts
May 16, 2025
Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards Des Moines Performing Arts
May 29, 2025
The DPAC Rising Star Awards Durham Performing Arts Center
May 29, 2025
Sutton Foster Awards Wharton Center for Performing Arts
May 18, 2025
Walton Arts Center Diamond Awards Walton Arts Center
May 4, 2025
Tommy Tune Awards Theatre Under The Stars
June 6, 2025
Blue Star Awards Starlight
May 15, 2025
The Marquee Awards Tennessee Theatre
May 18, 2025
Spirit of the MACY Awards McCoy/Rigby Entertainment
June 1, 2025
Nevada High School Musical Theater Awards The Smith Center for the Performing Arts
May 4, 2025
The Broadway Bound Awards of Central Arkansas Celebrity Attractions
May 5, 2025
Utah High School Musical Theatre Awards Broadway at the Eccles/Utah Opera Festival & Musical Theatre
April 12, 2025
The Jerry Herman Awards Broadway in Hollywood - Nederlander
May 4, 2025
The KPA Bradley Awards Kentucky Performing Arts
June 1, 2025
The Jerrys Overture Center for the Arts
June 8, 2025
The Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards Orpheum Theatre Group
May 22, 2025
Henry Mancini Awards Pittsburgh CLO/Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center
May 18, 2025
Spotlight Education Hennepin Arts
June 10, 2025
Spotlight Awards - Nashville High School Musical Theatre Awards Tennessee Performing Arts Center
May 17, 2025
The Stephen Sondheim Awards Shubert Theatre of New Haven/Black Rock Theater
May 17, 2025
The Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance Disney Theatrical Group/Broadway Education Alliance Inc.
May 19, 2025
The Kelli O'Hara Awards OKC Broadway
May 30, 2025
Nebraska Theater Academy Omaha Performing Arts
May 31, 2025
Applause Awards Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
May 31, 2025
The Lucie Arnaz Awards Broadway in Hollywood – Nederlander/Musical Theatre University
June 1, 2025
Philadelphia Independence Awards Ensemble Arts Philly
May 20, 2025
Gene Kelly Awards Pittsburgh CLO
May 24, 2025
Ocean State Star Awards Providence Performing Arts Center
June 1, 2025
Stars of Tomorrow Rochester Broadway Theatre League
May 22, 2025
The Majestic Empire Foundation's Joci Awards ATG Entertainment/Majestic and Charline McCombs Empire Theatres
April 13, 2025
The Broadway San Diego Awards Broadway San Diego – Nederlander
May 25, 2025
The Sara Bareilles Awards BroadwaySF/ATG Entertainment
May 18, 2025
Rita Moreno Awards Broadway San Jose
May 12, 2025
High School Musical Theatre Awards at Proctors Collaborative School of the Arts at Proctors Collaborative
May 10, 2025
St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards The Fabulous Fox/The Muny/The Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation
May 15, 2025
Brandon Victor Dixon Awards Broadway at The National – Nederlander
May 17, 2025
The Jimmy Awards is the national talent showcase celebrating high school musical theatre students from across the country and features dynamic ensemble and solo performances. Each participating Regional Awards Program will award top honors to two local student performers and will sponsor their travel to New York to participate in The Jimmy Awards on June 23rd. At the Jimmy Awards ceremony, a panel of judges will bestow awards and scholarships, including the awards for Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress. The Jimmy Awards plays a leading role in charting the future of the live performance industry, with 80 alumni having performed on Broadway and in National Tours and numerous others enjoying robust careers in film, television, and music.
The Jimmy Awards/The National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA) is a coast-to-coast celebration of outstanding student achievement, recognizing individual talent in vocal, dance, and acting performance. The program impacts approximately 150,000 students who participate in regional high school musical theatre competitions sponsored by presenters of Touring Broadway productions throughout the United States. The 2025 Jimmy Awards anticipates welcoming 110 nominees from 55 cities across the country as they make their debuts on a Broadway stage. Named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, the Jimmy Awards has been the catalyst for more than $6,000,000 in educational scholarships.
Founded in 2009 by Nederlander Alliances LLC, Pittsburgh CLO, and Broadway Education Alliance (BEA), the mission of the NHSMTA is to advance a national conversation about the importance of arts education, honor teachers and their schools' commitment to performing arts education, and contribute to the development of future arts workers and audiences for live performing arts in communities across America.
Presented by The Broadway League Foundation Inc., the NHSMTA invites two nominees from each local regional ceremony to New York City for a 10-day theatre intensive that includes coaching sessions, training, and rehearsals led by some of Broadway's most accomplished professionals. Their experience will culminate in an extraordinary talent showcase performed live in front of an audience on a Broadway stage. For more information, please visit JimmyAwards.com.
The Broadway League conducts the program through The Broadway League Foundation Inc., its philanthropic division. The Foundation's mission is to support the arts education, community engagement, and audience access programs of the Broadway League, which envisions a world that universally recognizes Broadway theatre as a dynamic, vibrant, inclusive, and accessible entertainment experience. The Foundation is a corporation organized under the Not-for-Profit Corporation Law of the State of New York, the purposes of which are exclusively charitable as defined in Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Donations to support the program can be made at www.JimmyAwards.com.
The Broadway League, founded in 1930, is the national trade association for the Broadway industry representing more than 800 members from nearly 200 national and international markets including theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers as well as suppliers of good and services to the commercial theatre industry. Key league programs and resources such as Kids' Night on Broadway, The Jimmy Awards/National High School Musical Theatre Awards, Broadway Bridges, Black to Broadway, Viva! Broadway, Broadway Membership Fellows, Broadway Speakers Bureau, and the Internet Broadway Database (ibdb.com) represent the League's ongoing commitment to creating an inclusive culture within the industry that is geared toward accessibility and advancements of audience development, industry practices, and workforce opportunities. The Broadway League co-administers the dotBroadway top-level domain, providing online visitors assurance that the web address they are accessing is from a verified League member. Since 1967, The Broadway League has been co-presenting the Antoinette Perry “Tony” Awards. Learn more at broadwayleague.com.
