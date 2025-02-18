55 Participating Regional Awards Programs Announced For The 16th Annual Jimmy Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Broadway League Foundation has announced 55 participating Regional Awards Programs for the 16th annual Jimmy Awards which will take place on Monday, June 23, 2025 at 7:30pm at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre. For more information visit: www.jimmyawards.com.

In 2025, each Regional Awards Program listed below will sponsor two student representatives to participate in the Jimmy Awards. The dates of their 2025 ceremonies are listed below.

Albuquerque, NM

Enchantment Awards Popejoy Hall

May 2, 2025

Appleton, WI

Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

May 17, 2025

Atlanta, GA

Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards - Shuler Hensley Awards Fox Theatre/Broadway Across America/Arts Bridge Foundation

April 17, 2025

Austin, TX

Heller Awards for Young Artists Texas Performing Arts

April 16, 2025

Boise, ID

The Patty Duke Awards The Velma V. Morrison Center for Performing Arts

May 16, 2025

Boston, MA

METG Musical Theater Awards Broadway In Boston

June 2, 2025

Buffalo, NY

Shea's Wonder Awards Shea's Performing Arts Center

May 17, 2025

Charlotte, NC

The Blumey Awards Blumenthal Arts

May 18, 2025

Chattanooga, TN

The Jewel Awards The Tivoli Theatre Foundation

May 10, 2025

Chicago, IL

Broadway In Chicago Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards Broadway In Chicago

May 12, 2025

Cleveland, OH

Playhouse Square Dazzle Awards Playhouse Square

May 17, 2025

Columbus, OH

CAPA Marquee Awards Columbus Association for the Performing Arts

May 9, 2025

Dallas, TX

Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards Broadway Dallas

May 17, 2025

Dayton, OH

Miami Valley High School Theatre Awards Dayton Live

June 5, 2025

Denver, CO

The Bobby G Awards Denver Center for the Performing Arts

May 16, 2025

Des Moines, IA

Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards Des Moines Performing Arts

May 29, 2025

Durham, NC

The DPAC Rising Star Awards Durham Performing Arts Center

May 29, 2025

East Lansing, MI

Sutton Foster Awards Wharton Center for Performing Arts

May 18, 2025

Fayetteville, AR

Walton Arts Center Diamond Awards Walton Arts Center

May 4, 2025

Houston, TX

Tommy Tune Awards Theatre Under The Stars

June 6, 2025

Kansas City, MO

Blue Star Awards Starlight

May 15, 2025

Knoxville, TN

The Marquee Awards Tennessee Theatre

May 18, 2025

La Mirada, CA

Spirit of the MACY Awards McCoy/Rigby Entertainment

June 1, 2025

Las Vegas, NV

Nevada High School Musical Theater Awards The Smith Center for the Performing Arts

May 4, 2025

Little Rock, AR

The Broadway Bound Awards of Central Arkansas Celebrity Attractions

May 5, 2025

Logan, UT

Utah High School Musical Theatre Awards Broadway at the Eccles/Utah Opera Festival & Musical Theatre

April 12, 2025

Los Angeles, CA

The Jerry Herman Awards Broadway in Hollywood - Nederlander

May 4, 2025

Louisville, KY

The KPA Bradley Awards Kentucky Performing Arts

June 1, 2025

Madison, WI

The Jerrys Overture Center for the Arts

June 8, 2025

Memphis, TN

The Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards Orpheum Theatre Group

May 22, 2025

Midland, PA

Henry Mancini Awards Pittsburgh CLO/Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center

May 18, 2025

Minneapolis, MN

Spotlight Education Hennepin Arts

June 10, 2025

Nashville, TN

Spotlight Awards - Nashville High School Musical Theatre Awards Tennessee Performing Arts Center

May 17, 2025

New Haven, CT

The Stephen Sondheim Awards Shubert Theatre of New Haven/Black Rock Theater

May 17, 2025

New York, NY

The Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance Disney Theatrical Group/Broadway Education Alliance Inc.

May 19, 2025

Oklahoma City, OK

The Kelli O'Hara Awards OKC Broadway

May 30, 2025

Omaha, NE

Nebraska Theater Academy Omaha Performing Arts

May 31, 2025

Orlando, FL

Applause Awards Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

May 31, 2025

Palm Springs, CA

The Lucie Arnaz Awards Broadway in Hollywood – Nederlander/Musical Theatre University

June 1, 2025

Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Independence Awards Ensemble Arts Philly

May 20, 2025

Pittsburgh, PA

Gene Kelly Awards Pittsburgh CLO

May 24, 2025

Providence, RI

Ocean State Star Awards Providence Performing Arts Center

June 1, 2025

Rochester, NY

Stars of Tomorrow Rochester Broadway Theatre League

May 22, 2025

San Antonio, TX

The Majestic Empire Foundation's Joci Awards ATG Entertainment/Majestic and Charline McCombs Empire Theatres

April 13, 2025

San Diego, CA

The Broadway San Diego Awards Broadway San Diego – Nederlander

May 25, 2025

San Francisco, CA

The Sara Bareilles Awards BroadwaySF/ATG Entertainment

May 18, 2025

San Jose, CA

Rita Moreno Awards Broadway San Jose

May 12, 2025

Schenectady, NY

High School Musical Theatre Awards at Proctors Collaborative School of the Arts at Proctors Collaborative

May 10, 2025

St. Louis, MO

St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards The Fabulous Fox/The Muny/The Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation

May 15, 2025

Washington, D.C.

Brandon Victor Dixon Awards Broadway at The National – Nederlander

May 17, 2025

The Jimmy Awards is the national talent showcase celebrating high school musical theatre students from across the country and features dynamic ensemble and solo performances. Each participating Regional Awards Program will award top honors to two local student performers and will sponsor their travel to New York to participate in The Jimmy Awards on June 23rd. At the Jimmy Awards ceremony, a panel of judges will bestow awards and scholarships, including the awards for Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress. The Jimmy Awards plays a leading role in charting the future of the live performance industry, with 80 alumni having performed on Broadway and in National Tours and numerous others enjoying robust careers in film, television, and music.

The Jimmy Awards/The National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA) is a coast-to-coast celebration of outstanding student achievement, recognizing individual talent in vocal, dance, and acting performance. The program impacts approximately 150,000 students who participate in regional high school musical theatre competitions sponsored by presenters of Touring Broadway productions throughout the United States. The 2025 Jimmy Awards anticipates welcoming 110 nominees from 55 cities across the country as they make their debuts on a Broadway stage. Named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, the Jimmy Awards has been the catalyst for more than $6,000,000 in educational scholarships.

Founded in 2009 by Nederlander Alliances LLC, Pittsburgh CLO, and Broadway Education Alliance (BEA), the mission of the NHSMTA is to advance a national conversation about the importance of arts education, honor teachers and their schools' commitment to performing arts education, and contribute to the development of future arts workers and audiences for live performing arts in communities across America.

Presented by The Broadway League Foundation Inc., the NHSMTA invites two nominees from each local regional ceremony to New York City for a 10-day theatre intensive that includes coaching sessions, training, and rehearsals led by some of Broadway's most accomplished professionals. Their experience will culminate in an extraordinary talent showcase performed live in front of an audience on a Broadway stage. For more information, please visit JimmyAwards.com.

The Broadway League conducts the program through The Broadway League Foundation Inc., its philanthropic division. The Foundation's mission is to support the arts education, community engagement, and audience access programs of the Broadway League, which envisions a world that universally recognizes Broadway theatre as a dynamic, vibrant, inclusive, and accessible entertainment experience. The Foundation is a corporation organized under the Not-for-Profit Corporation Law of the State of New York, the purposes of which are exclusively charitable as defined in Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Donations to support the program can be made at www.JimmyAwards.com.

Follow the Jimmy Awards on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok & YouTube!

The Broadway League, founded in 1930, is the national trade association for the Broadway industry representing more than 800 members from nearly 200 national and international markets including theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers as well as suppliers of good and services to the commercial theatre industry. Key league programs and resources such as Kids' Night on Broadway, The Jimmy Awards/National High School Musical Theatre Awards, Broadway Bridges, Black to Broadway, Viva! Broadway, Broadway Membership Fellows, Broadway Speakers Bureau, and the Internet Broadway Database (ibdb.com) represent the League's ongoing commitment to creating an inclusive culture within the industry that is geared toward accessibility and advancements of audience development, industry practices, and workforce opportunities. The Broadway League co-administers the dotBroadway top-level domain, providing online visitors assurance that the web address they are accessing is from a verified League member. Since 1967, The Broadway League has been co-presenting the Antoinette Perry “Tony” Awards. Learn more at broadwayleague.com.