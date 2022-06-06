5 Skills That Students Gain Through Arts Education

Engaging in art is essential to students and humans alike. As soon as children develop motor skills, they communicate through artistic expression. Today, most schools put the majority of their focus on standardized testing and some negate the arts altogether. Arts education and arts integration has been shown to make school work more enjoyable and makes students think about things in a new way. Giving students the materials for artistic expression can lower stress, improve their memory, and make students feel more socially connected.

Here are five skills students can gain through arts education:

1. Self-Confidence

For many people, stage fright and public speaking are a big fear. Just the thought of standing in front of a group of people can be overwhelming. The skills developed in a theatre class will help many students conquer their fear of public speaking. Arts education will give them the tools and confidence they need to feel prepared to walk on stage.

2. Growth Mindset

Through the arts, students develop a growth mindset to help them master their craft. Students develop the need to continuously grow and do well academically to be able to participate in the arts. Students will study or practice not only for the ability to participate in the arts but also because of the self-enjoyment or satisfaction it gives them.

3. Problem Solving

Artistic projects are created by problem-solving. Students and performers are faced with many questions. How do I portray this character's emotion to the audience? How do I sing this note? What kind of sculpture can I make with this clay? The arts teach students to approach these questions/problems head-on and find a solution and ultimately, in the end, create something beautiful.

4. Risk-Taking

Participation in any art form requires risk. It requires students to step outside of their comfort zone at times. The ability to put yourself out there and perform or be part of something different is a skill that students will need well into adulthood.

5. Communication

Our world is built on communication. Great communication is required in any relationship, personal or business. Students learn a multitude of communication skills by studying the arts. Arts participation requires students to verbally, physically, and emotionally communicate. Not just with each other, but with an audience.

An education that includes the arts is essential to a student's success in developing a fulfilling life. Skills developed through participation in the arts are increasingly important in the workplace and therefore, key to a successful career.