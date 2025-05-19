5 Reasons to See THE BLACK WOLFE TONE at Irish Repertory Theatre

1. ‘A powerful piece of playwriting’ (The Front Row Center)

The Black Wolfe Tone is a semi-autobiographical journey into the mental health journey of a mixed-race Irish man, written and developed over two years by Kwaku Fortune in collaboration with Ireland’s own Fishamble: The New Play Company and Irish Rep. With dramaturgical support on both sides of the pond as well as mentorship from Pulitzer-prize nominee Dael Orlandersmith (Yellowman), this production has had an exciting incubation period resulting in a work that is ‘as Irish as can be’ (The New York Times), yet universal: ‘Fortune’s stream-of-consciousness recalls other Irish writers, an intriguing blend of reinvention and homage’ (Theatermania).

2. ‘Kwaku Fortune is an actor worth watching and waiting for’ (NYSR)

Kwaku Fortune’s thrilling one-person performance features over ten characters across 65 short minutes. His ‘dramatically engaging and realistic’ performance builds empathy (Theatermania) over this space of time as he embodies a cast of characters, timeframes, and mental states. The actor ‘immediately looks destined for the heavy-weight roles - due marquee distinction and proving as much with great force’ (NYSR). Audiences have said it ‘feels like they were in the experience with him.’ Step into someone else’s shoes for an hour!

3. ‘This is a play profoundly about identity — the inheritance of it; the fracturing of it…’ - Laura Collins-Hughes (The New York Times)

The Black Wolfe Tone gives a voice to that which is still not addressed enough – namely being mixed-race in Ireland: ‘the experience of being a Black man in a country where that’s somewhat unchartered territory’ (100 Word Review). Despite this, it is a play that contains multitudes, and among them is hope. ‘The play grabs the spirit of revolution in its search for inner liberation’ (The Front Row Center). We think it speaks to some timely matters. Audiences were surprised at how Fortune could ‘blend comedy into some serious topics,’ with one guest saying: ‘I wasn’t sure if I should laugh or cry.’ Do both!

4. A First for Irish Rep: The Black Wolfe Tone ‘is a project expanding that cultural conversation and welcoming new voices into the canon.’ – Alana Raquel Bowers, Associate Producer.

The Black Wolfe Tone is the first full production at Irish Rep to be written by a Black Irish playwright and is a groundbreaking historical moment for the theatre. The play began as a seed during the Transatlantic Commissions project in 2022 to amplify Irish voices from historically marginalized communities. Making history is always a good reason to see anything!

5. Strictly Limited Engagement!

Don’t miss The Black Wolfe Tone on the New York leg of its world premiere tour. This show must end on June 1 before kicking off a tour of a series of theaters and summer festivals in Ireland. Be among the very first to see it at Irish Rep!

The Black Wolfe Tone is in the W. Scott McLucas Studio Theatre at Irish Repertory Theatre until June 1.