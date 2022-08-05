48th Annual HARLEM WEEK Returns This Month to Celebrate Arts, Culture, Resilience of the Harlem Community

The 48th annual HARLEM WEEK returns August 12-21 for a 10-day live and virtual experience celebrating the people, arts, culture, entertainment, and history that Harlem is known for throughout the world. Centered around the theme, "Inspiration, Impact, and Legacy,' the first week of this year's HARLEM WEEK celebration will also include salute to Harlem luminaries, featured musical performances , virtual dance parties, livestreams and cornerstone events such as the Percy Sutton Harlem 5K Run/Anti-Gun Violence Health Walk, and A Great Day in Harlem. This year's celebration will also commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the NBA, legendary Rucker Park and Harlem inductees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

"All New Yorkers are invited to take part in the HARLEM WEEK experience from Aug 12 - 21 as we pay tribute to key elements of our city. Both seniors and children will be able to celebrate local education, restaurants, technology, and theater," said Lloyd Williams, Chairman of HARLEM WEEK. You'll hear music ranging from Jazz, Gospel, R&B, Hip-Hop, Soca, Latin, Caribbean, Afrobeat, and more. Remember - you haven't done this town 'til you've done it Uptown, so do it up in Harlem. We look forward to seeing you!"

HARLEM WEEK kicks off Friday, August 12, with the first major public event, Senior Citizens Day. Taking place at the Adam Clayton Powell Jr. State Office Building, Senior Citizens Day events will include health demonstrations, health testing, performances, a Demystifying Technology panel, a Senior Hat Fashion Show, and more.

The celebration continues Saturday, August 13 with the Percy Sutton Harlem 5k Run & Anti-Gun Violence Health Walk. Centered around the theme "Save Our Children," the 2022 race and Health Walk serves as a call to action against gun-violence in our communities. Participants are encouraged to register here.

The first weekend of HARLEM WEEK will conclude Sunday, Aug. 14 with "A Great Day in Harlem," which will include performances and appearances by R&B artist Kenny Lattimore, salute to 90-year-old Caribbean Legend Lord Nelson (aka "The Soca Daddy"), Uptown Dance Academy, Artz, Roots & Rhythm, Impact Repertory Theater, The Mama Foundation's Sing Harlem Choir, Isn't Her Grace Amazing Choir, and a Concert Under the Stars Salute to Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On" album featuring Ray Chew and the Harlem Music Festival All Stars.

HARLEM WEEK will also be experienced around the world virtually through its website, HARLEMWEEK.com with additional performances, summits including Economic Development Day, the Health Summit, a Broadway Summit, the Harlem On My Mind Conversation series and the new Harlem Virtual Village where visitors can shop with exhibitors and vendors online as well as watch activities from the stage in an interactive platform on the site.

Additional marque events include:



NBA & Rucker Park Salutes: The Ruckers Pro Legends-Each One Teach One Reunion and Hall of Fame Induction, Alhambra Ballroom (Aug. 6); Harlem Basketball Legends Gala honoring Tom "Satch" Sanders, Salem United Methodist Church (Aug. 13); Philadelphia vs. Harlem All-Star Game, Rucker Park (Aug. 14)

Senior Citizens Day (8/12): Recognizing that Harlem would not be the cultural staple it is today without the historic contributions of our elders, HARLEM WEEK will honor our seniors by providing an array of live and virtual summits and activities including health services, the Demystifying Technology panel, the Senior Hat Fashion Show Seniors, and more. (10-3pm; Adam Clayton Powell Jr. State Office Building. Watch portions online via the HARLEM WEEK website.)

Teen Takeover: The Code (8/12): Apollo Teen Takeover returns live on the soundstage of the iconic Apollo Theater for a one-night-only, exclusively teen event. On this magical night, guests are transported through music, dance, and visual arts produced and presented by teens.

Percy Sutton Harlem 5k Run & Anti-Gun Violence Health Walk: SAVE OUR CHILDREN (8/13): The Percy Sutton Harlem 5k & Anti-Gun Violence Health Walk "SAVE OUR CHILDREN" Health Walk, sponsored by New York Road Runners and The Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce, has attracted runners and walkers from the Tri-state area. With the theme "SAVE OUR CHILDREN," everyone is invited to join the walk and make a statement against gun violence in our communities. (8-12pm)

Great Jazz on the Great Hill (8/13): Bring a picnic, blanket, and dancing shoes for Great Jazz on the Great Hill, featuring live music and swing dancing in a beautiful park setting. The event will feature performances by Jimmy Heath Legacy Band, Antonio Hart Quartet, and Tammy McCann. Enter Central Park at 106th Street and Central Park West. This event is presented by Jazzmobile and the Central Park Conservancy. (4-7pm; Great Hill in Central Park West)

A Great Day In Harlem (8/14): The day will begin at 12pm with the opening of the International Village featuring vendors and exhibitors with items for sale ranging from arts & crafts, jewelry, clothing, unique accessories, international foods, and more. Entertainment from the stage is presented in four segments. Artz, Rootz & Rhythm featuring local, community, and emerging performers of varying genres; The Gospel Caravan featuring local, national, and international gospel performers; and the day closes with the Concert Under Under the Stars featuring national and international performers performing backed by the Harlem Music Festival All-Star Band led by "Music Director to the stars" Ray Chew. (12-7pm; Ulysses S Grant National Memorial)

For a complete list of events, please visit www.harlemweek.com.